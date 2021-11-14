austria world’s first nationwide lockdown for the unvaxxed approved
Tyranny Deepens (and Why Nuremberg-Style Trials Must Happen): Austria is the World’s First Country to Approve Nationwide Lockdown for the Unvaxxed

Austria will impose new curbs on the unvaccinated starting from Monday. The measure aims to ease pressure on hospitals and ICUs.

The lockdown will come into effect at midnight and will apply to people aged 12 and older who have not been vaccinated and have not recently recovered from Covid-19.

A line in front of a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, November 12, 2021. © Georg Hochmuth/ APA/ AFP

“This step was not easy to take, but it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. “The risk for the unvaccinated people is much higher. Therefore, we are forced to take this difficult step to reduce the number of contacts.”

Schallenberg said the fourth wave of infections had hit the country with “full force.”

The chancellor once again urged people to get vaccinated in order to “break” the wave. “Otherwise we’ll never escape this vicious cycle.”

Two of the hardest-hit regions, Upper Austria and Salzburg, were the first to announce they would impose a lockdown on Monday. (…)

Nuremberg Trial 2.0 Is In Preparation: W.H.O And World Leaders Will Have To Answer For 'Crimes Against Humanity'.

Roughly 65% of Austria’s nine-million population have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Europe, according to Reuters. The Austrian government warned that around 83% of symptomatic cases recorded between January and September of this year involved unvaccinated people.

Reference: RT.com (excerpt)

