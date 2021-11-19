worldwide search trend for 'died suddenly' spikes to record highs
Worldwide Search Trend for ‘Died Suddenly’ Spikes to Record Highs

We can’t help but notice one Google search trend that has erupted worldwide. The search term “died suddenly” has spiked to an all-time high in the last two months, with data going back to 2004.

by Tyler Durden

Headlines in Europe piece together a mysterious trend of people suddenly dying:

headlines piece together a mysterious trend of people suddenly dying

Here are more of those headlines from the US:

headlines in usa piece together a mysterious trend of people suddenly dying

We cannot definitively pinpoint the root cause of these mysterious deaths but want to direct readers to a piece noted last week titled “German Newspaper Highlights ‘Unusually Large’ Number Of Soccer Players Who Have Collapsed Recently.”

