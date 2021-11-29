Psychopath Fauci Says He Thinks COVID ‘Is Not Going to Go Away’, Even Though New Variant Has ‘Extremely Mild Symptoms’

According to reports, Biden’s decision to ban travel from several African nations was in response to advice from Dr. Fauci and the CDC, [which pretend to be in fear of the new COVID variant, even though according to the doctor that first discovered it, patients with Omicron have “extremely mild symptoms”.]

This weekend Fauci made the rounds again on the Sunday Shows spreading panic porn and threats of new lockdowns.

Fauci told “Meet the Press” he thinks “COVID is not going to go away.”

Well, it’s CERTAINLY not going to go away as long as this megalomaniac has power.

South African Doctor Who Discovered “Omicron” Variant Says There’s Nothing to Worry About – Only Mild Symptoms

Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first spotted the new Covid variant Omicron, appeared on the BBC this weekend.

Dr. Coetzee says the patients seen so far have had “extremely mild symptoms” – but more time is needed before we know the seriousness of the disease for vulnerable people.

Coetzee was on with the BBC on Sunday:

