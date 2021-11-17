Project ‘Looking Glass’ Insider: The ‘Elites’ Panicked When They Saw the Future – No Matter What They Do, Mankind Eventually Wins

‘Project Looking Glass technology saw that the Great Awakening cannot be stopped’, says military insider.

A message from David Icke:

“As I have been saying the outcome is written by levels of consciousness way beyond the village idiots of the Cult – the people win as they awaken to the truth. We are in the darkest days in 2021, 2022 and into 2023 before dawn breaks and a whole new reality emerges based on love and freedom. Stay strong, don’t submit to tyranny – freedom IS coming and the ‘all-powerful’ Cult is in its last desperate death throes.”

Watch below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As whistleblowers/insiders have explained last year, the current plandemic was actually scheduled for 2050, but the “elites” are in panic mode because of the Great Awakening and they’ve rushed it. The New World Order is not even remotely perfected and it is already failing.

According to insiders, the “elites” have deployed this operation without the approval of their dark masters, hence why they used the name “Build Back Better” instead of the original “New World Order.”

Now more than ever, it is important that you remain calm and in a place of LOVE. Instead of focusing on the violent distractions that are being pushed non-stop by the MSM, you should instead focus your creative intention on Love, Oneness, and the Great Awakening.

“Infinite love is the only truth. Everything else is illusion.” – David Icke