adama traore is latest pro soccer star to collapse on the pitch during match

Winger Adama Traore became the latest high-profile soccer star to collapse on the pitch during a match.

Video shows Traore clutching his chest and then collapsing on the field in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Sherrif Tiraspol is a Moldovan football club based in Tiraspol.

This time there is video of Traore collapsing on the field.

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com / Reference: Twitter.com