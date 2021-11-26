adama traore is latest pro soccer star to collapse on the pitch during match

Winger Adama Traore became the latest high-profile soccer star to collapse on the pitch during a match.
Video shows Traore clutching his chest and then collapsing on the field in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.
Sherrif Tiraspol is a Moldovan football club based in Tiraspol.
This time there is video of Traore collapsing on the field.
There goes another one 👀 pic.twitter.com/y5LlIvNdoy
— Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) November 25, 2021
Source: TheGatewayPundit.com / Reference: Twitter.com