why prince charles will probably wage war on mankind if he becomes king

Elite preparing to weaponize climate change as part of their Great Reset agenda to deindustrialize and depopulate the West.

At the World Leaders Summit of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Prince Charles called for “a vast military-style campaign” against pollution and carbon emissions, waging a war against mankind to save any and all other organisms on Earth.

By Brian Wilson