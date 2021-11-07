why prince charles will probably wage war on mankind if he becomes king
DepopulationGlobal Warming HoaxGreat Reset

Why Prince Charles Will Probably Wage War on Mankind if He Becomes King

Elite preparing to weaponize climate change as part of their Great Reset agenda to deindustrialize and depopulate the West.

At the World Leaders Summit of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Prince Charles called for “a vast military-style campaign” against pollution and carbon emissions, waging a war against mankind to save any and all other organisms on Earth.

Also read: Bezos and Prince Charles Fly in Private Jets to Meet for a ‘Cup of Tea’ and Complain About You Emitting Too Much CO2. Meanwhile, Over 30,000 Scientists Declared Climate Change A Hoax.

Also read: List of 32 ‘Elites’ That Support and Promote Depopulation.

By Brian Wilson

Austria Moves Closer to Imposing Lockdown on the Unvaccinated Previous post

Related Articles

a closer look at the great reset – a fake utopia sold to us by charlatans
Global Warming HoaxGreat Reset

A Closer Look at The Great Reset – A Fake Utopia Sold to Us by Charlatans

mean of cop26 globalists leaked and it's 60% meat, while telling you to eat bugs (like serving cigarettes to a lung cancer conference)
ConspiracyGlobal Warming HoaxTyranny

Menu of Cop26 Globalists (Who Arrived in 400 Private Jets) Leaked and It’s 60% Meat, While Telling You to Eat Bugs

engineered energy shortages us coal producers have already sold their coal inventories for 2022
ConspiracyGlobal Warming Hoax

Engineered Energy Shortages: US Coal Producers Have Already Sold Their Coal Inventories for 2022

prince charles calls for ‘military style campaign’ to force ‘fundamental economic transition’ & combat climate change
DepopulationGlobal Warming HoaxWar

Prince Charles Calls for ‘Military-Style Campaign’ to Force ‘Fundamental Economic Transition’ & Combat Climate Change