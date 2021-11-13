pope francis says the great reset must include a ‘green spirituality’ where the earth is worshipped
Humanity needs a global great reset because the unjust, pre-pandemic world is not worth going back to, Pope Francis asserted Monday. The pope’s vision for a new world begins with “a concrete collective commitment in favor of integral disarmament,” he noted.

by Geoffrey Grider

Pope Francis says the the pre-pandemic world must be done away with, all militaries around the world dismantled, and that the earth is our mother who needs to be protected.

Does the ‘Vicar of Christ’ not know that God has already ordained the global Battle of Armageddon, and has already foretold the complete destruction of Planet Earth in 2 Peter 3? Why does he speak as if Bible prophecy does not exist?

“For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled. And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.” Revelation 17:17,18 (King James Bible)

Continue reading here: Pope Francis Just Said Global Reset Is Real: No ‘Return To Normality.’

