ozone treatments reverse blood clots caused by covid shots – here's visual evidence

One of the biggest problems observed so far with regard to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” is the fact that they cause severe blood clotting and “lumping” in some people. The good news is that there is a way to fight this cardiovascular damage using ozone therapy.

Dr. Thomas E. Levy, M.D., J.D., published an article recently at the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service (OMNS) explaining how ozone treatments are able to “cancel the spike protein” introduced by the jabs. The visual evidence he presents – see below – is truly stunning:

As you can see in the first image, the patient’s blood cells are all clotted together due to having been poisoned by Fauci Flu shots. The second image, comparatively, shows those same blood cells adjusted back to their normal state following treatment. Both images are of blood cells analyzed from a 62-year-old woman who got injected.

Now, take a look at the next two images (above) of blood cells from another patient. In this case, a young man received a Wuhan Flu jab and 15 days later developed what is shown in the first image: serious blood clotting even more disturbing than the images above. After receiving ozone therapy, his blood cells normalized to become what is depicted in the second image.

“Under conditions of inflammation and systemically increased oxidative stress, RBCs (red blood cells) can aggregate to varying degrees, sometimes sticking together like stacks of coins with branching of the stacks seen when the stickiness is maximal,” Levy writes.

“This is known as rouleaux formation of the RBCs. When this rouleaux formation is pronounced, increased blood viscosity (thickness) is seen, and there is increased resistance to the normal, unimpeded flow of blood, especially in the microcirculation.”

Source and reference: NewsTarget.com (excerpt); Orthomolecular.org