the new covid variant scam was simulated in israel weeks before it was 'discovered'

The flames of “COVID fear” are being stoked again, as the Big Pharma Globalists unleash their new plan to increase profits and exert more tyrannical control over populations by using their corporate media and puppet politicians in an attempt to extend the false “COVID pandemic.”

Within just a couple of days after announcing that a “new variant” has been discovered in Africa, Big Pharma has now promised the world that they are rushing to rescue everyone with new drugs and new vaccines to fight this “deadly new variant.”

What kind of people are still watching this Hollywood-like scripted show and actually believing it is true??

For those who do not worship the medical system as their savior, it is very easy now to see through the propaganda and hype that is broadcast around the world 24/7 in an effort to usher in their Great Reset and New World Order.

What I am going to do in this article today is clearly show how this new variant they are promoting like a new motion picture that they want everyone to watch is a complete scam, and then expose just what it is they want to accomplish through this new round of fear mongering, which is the only “pandemic” that is real, a pandemic of fear.

All Variants are Scams as SARS-CoV-2 is a Scam

Back in July of this year when the Globalists unleashed the “Delta variant” we published an interview with Dr. David Martin, PhD, who was interviewed by Attorney Reiner Fuellmich.

David Martin was featured in the 2020 documentary, Plandemic, where he revealed that there have been government patents on Sars Corona viruses since 1999, and that there is nothing “novel” about Sars-CoV-2.

If you have not yet watched this documentary, it is must viewing to understand how this all came about in the first place, and that it was in the planning stages for many years.

In his interview with Attorney Reiner Fuellmich last July, he explained how there are no variants of COVID-19. They are all computer simulations of specific gene sequences.

We extracted about 19 minutes of that interview and it is on our Bitchute channel.

At around the 14-minute mark of this video, Dr. Martin states:

“There is no such thing as an alpha, or beta, or gamma delta variant. This is a means by which what is desperately sought is a degree to which individuals can be coerced into accepting something that they would not otherwise accept.

There has not been in any of the published studies in what has been reportedly the delta variant, there has not been a population “are not” calculated, which is the actual replication rate.

What has been estimated, are computer simulations.

There has been no ability to identify any clinically altered gene sequence, which then has a clinically expressed variation.

And this is the problem all along. This is the problem going back to very beginning of what’s alleged to be a pandemic, is that we do not have any evidence that the gene sequence alteration had any clinical significance whatsoever.

There has not been a single paper, published by anyone, that has actually established that anything novel since November of 2019 has clinical distinction from anything that predates November of 2019.

The problem with the 73 patents that I described, is that those 73 patents all contain what was reported to be novel in December and January of 2019 and 2020 respectively.

So the problem is that even if we were to accept that there are idiopathic pneumonias, even if we were to accept that are are some set of pathogen induced symptoms, we do not have a single piece of published evidence that tells us that anything about the subclades Sars-CoV-2 has clinical distinction from anything that was known and published prior to November 2019 in 73 patents dating to 2008.

There is no, and I am going to repeat this, there is no evidence that the Delta variant is somehow distinct from anything else GISAID.

The fact that we are now looking for a thing does not mean it is a thing, because we are looking at fragments of things, and the fact is that if we choose any fragment, I could come up with, you know, I could come up with variant “omega” tomorrow.

And I could come up with variant “omega” and I could say I’m looking for this sub strand of either DNA or RNA, or even a protein, and I could run around the world going “Oh my gosh! Fear the omega variant!”

And the problem is, that because of the nature of the way in which we currently sequence genomes, which is actually a compositing process, is what we call in mathematics an “inter-leaving,” we don’t have any point of reference that actually know whether or not the thing we are looking at is in fact distinct from either clinical or even genomic sense.

And so we’re trapped in a world where unfortunately, if you go and look, as I have, at the papers that isolated the Delta variant, and actually ask the question, is the Delta variant anything other than the selection of a sequence in a systematic shift of an already disclosed other sequence, the answer is, it’s just an alteration in when you start and stop what you call the reading frame.”

Israel Simulates COVID-19 “War Game Omega Exercise” on November 11, 2021

Two weeks before this current new variant suddenly appeared in Africa and started making the news cycle, Israel, which has been Pfizer’s human laboratory to test their COVID shots, ran a “war games” simulation to prepare for a “deadly new variant” which at the time had not yet been named. They called this future variant “Omega,” and the simulation was carried out on November 11, 2021.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Dozens of top officials took part in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a COVID-19 war exercise on Thursday to gauge the country’s preparedness for the next wave of the pandemic.

“We are starting an unprecedented event here,” the prime minister said at the start of the exercise – “not only on an Israeli scale but on a global level. We are conducting a war exercise to prepare for a new variant that does not even exist yet.”

The “Omega Exercise,” as Bennett called it, was held in the format of a “war game,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. Bennett has regularly referred to the “Omega strain,” the next harmful COVID-19 variant that has not yet been discovered. A war game is a game of the mind; no physical exercises took place.

Bennett said that Israel has surfaced from the Delta wave without locking down, proving that “with proper management, the pandemic can be defeated.” (Full article – and thanks to the Robin Monotti, Dr Mike Yeadon & Cory Morningstar Telegram Channel for pointing this out.)

Africa is Chosen to be the Source of the New Variant Scam

Up until now, Africa has been an enigma to the Globalists’ narrative on the COVID-19 plandemic, as the continent has the lowest rates of COVID-19 vaccination, while also having the fewest amounts of “COVID-19 deaths.”

Ryan McMaken of the Mises Institute reported:

Since the very beginning of the covid panic, the narrative has been this: implement severe lockdowns or your population will experience a bloodbath. Morgues will be overwhelmed, the death total toll will be astounding. On the other hand, we were assured those jurisdictions that do lock down would see only a fraction of the death toll.

Then, once vaccines became available, the narrative was modified to “Get shots in arms and then covid will stop spreading. Those countries without vaccines, on the other hand, will continue to face mass casualties.”

The lockdown narrative, of course, has already been thoroughly overturned. Jurisdictions that did not lock down or adopted only weak and short lockdowns ended up with covid death tolls that were either similar to—or even better than—death tolls in countries that adopted draconian lockdowns. Lockdown advocates said locked-down countries would be overwhelmingly better off. These people were clearly wrong.

Undaunted by the increasing implausibility of the lockdown narrative, the global health bureaucrats are nonetheless doubling down on forced vaccines—as we now see in Austria—and we continue to be assured that only countries with high vaccination rates can hope to avoid disastrous covid outcomes.

Yet, the experience in sub-Saharan Africa calls both these narratives into question: Africa’s numbers have been far, far lower than the experts warned would be the case.

For example, the AP reported this week that in spite of low vaccination rates, Africa has fared better than most of the world:

[T]here is something “mysterious” going on in Africa that is puzzling scientists, said Wafaa El-Sadr, chair of global health at Columbia University. “Africa doesn’t have the vaccines and the resources to fight COVID-19 that they have in Europe and the U.S., but somehow they seem to be doing better,” she said….

Fewer than 6% of people in Africa are vaccinated. For months, the WHO has described Africa as “one of the least affected regions in the world” in its weekly pandemic reports.

Yet disaster for Africa has long been predicted for several reasons even beyond the availability of vaccines. For instance, it is known that lockdowns are especially impractical in the poorest parts of the world.

This is because populations in places with undeveloped economies can’t simply sit at home and live off savings or debt. Rather, these people must go out into the world and earn a living on a day-to-day basis. Starvation is the alternative.

Moreover, much of this work is done in the informal economy, so enforcing lockdowns becomes especially difficult.

It was also assumed covid would be especially deadly in Africa due to the fact many large households live in small housing units.

But that “conventional wisdom” flies in the face of the reality of covid in Africa, which is that there have been fewer deaths. (Full article here.)

But this new fake variant has been reportedly found in South Africa, with the supposed first detections coming from Botswana. The variant now has a name, Omicron, and while the corporate media is hyping it up and creating fear over it, the people in Africa themselves are not concerned.

Paul Joseph Watson of Summit News reports:

The new ‘Omicron’ variant of COVID-19 was first detected in four people who were fully vaccinated, according to a public statement by the Botswana government.

The new variant, which some claim is three times more contagious, was initially discovered in Botswana before it spread across South Africa.

The news was met with global alarm, prompting financial markets to plummet and new travel bans to be put in place.

According to a public statement by the Botswana government, the new mutation was first discovered in four people who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Botswana Government says that the new COVID variant (named Omicron) was first detected in four patients who were FULLY VACCINATED for COVID. https://t.co/twfaWmK2Gu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 26, 2021

According to the report, four cases of the new variant “were reported and recorded” on November 22.

“The preliminary report revealed that all the four had been completely vaccinated for COVID-19,” according to Botswana authorities.

In a subsequent statement, the government revealed that the new variant “was detected on four foreign nationals who had entered Botswana on the 7th November 2021, on a diplomatic mission.”

STATEMENT ON THE NEW COVID-19 VARIANT pic.twitter.com/ItmUi8H6j8 — Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, South Africa’s medical chief Dr. Angelique Coetzee described the panic as a “storm in a teacup,” adding that she had only seen “very very mild cases” of the variant so far. (Full article here.)

South African Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, has also stated that the corporate media is making this into more of an issue than it should be.

What are the Globalists Planning to do with this New Fake Variant?

This is not a difficult question to answer. All one has to do is turn on their TV to a corporate news broadcast, or read one of their publications, because they will all mostly say the same thing.

Kit Knightly, writing for Off-Guardian.org reports:

If you want to know exactly how the Omicron variant is going to affect the narrative, well The Guardian has done a handy “here’s all the bullshit we’re gonna sell you over the next couple of weeks” guide:

The Omicron variant is more transmissable, but they don’t know if it’s more dangerous yet (keeping their options open).

It originated in Africa, possible mutating in an “untreated AIDS patient” (sick people are breeding grounds for dangerous “mutations”).

“it has more than double the mutations of Delta…scientists anticipate that the virus will be more likely to infect – or reinfect – people who have immunity to earlier variants. (undermining natural immunity, selling more boosters, keeping the scarefest going).

“Scientists are concerned” that current vaccines may not be as effective against the new strain, they may need to be “tweaked” (get your boosters, and the new booster we haven’t invented yet)

“Scientists expect that recently approved antiviral drugs, such as Merck’s pill, will work as effectively against the new variant” (more on this later)

It’s already spreading around the world, and travel bans may be needed to prevent the need for another lockdown

We’re already seeing preparations for more “public health measures”, with the press breathlessly quoting “concerned” public health officials. We’re being told that a new lockdown won’t be necessary…as long as we remember to get boosted and wear masks and blah blah blah.

Generally speaking, it’s all fairly boilerplate scary nonsense. (Source.)

And of course, Big Pharma already has their “magic pills” almost ready for emergency use authorization to come in and “save the world.”

Kit Knightly continues:

Let’s go back to the Guardian’s “Omicron” bullet points, above:

Scientists are concerned by the number of mutations and the fact some of them have already been linked to an ability to evade existing [vaccine-created] immune protection .

. Scientists expect that recently approved antiviral drugs, such as Merck’s pill, [will work effectively] against the new variant

The “new variant” is already being described as potentially resistant to the vaccines, but NOT the new anti-viral medications.

Pharmaceutical giants Merck and Pfizer are both working on “Covid pills”, which as recently as three days ago, were being hyped up in the press:

US may have a ‘game changer’ new Covid pill soon, but its success will hinge on rapid testing

In the US, an emergency use authorisation can only be issued if there is no effective medication or treatment already available, so the vaccines not being proof against Omicron would be vital to rushing the pills onto the US market, at least.

If Omicron is found to be “resistant to the vaccines”, but NOT the pills, that will give governments an excuse to rush through approving the pills on an EUA, just as they did with the vaccines.

So, you bet your ass that testing is gonna be “rapid”. Super rapid. Blink-and-you’ll-miss-it rapid. Rapid to the point you’re not even sure it definitely happened. And now they have an excuse.

Really, it’s all just more of the same.

A scare before the new year. An excuse to make people believe their Christmas could be in peril. An exercise in flexing their control muscles a bit, milking even more money out of the double-jabbed and boosted crowd, now newly terrified of the Omicron variant, and a nice holiday bump to Pfizer’s ever-inflating stock price.

At this point either you can see the pattern, or you can’t. You’re free of the fear machinery, or you’re not. (Source.)

Omicron fails to live up to the hysteria:

Targeting the Children

If you watched the 2-minute video above about the Israeli “war games” simulation for a “new variant” which at the time was allegedly not even known yet, you might have noticed that they are saying that children will be “more susceptible” to this variant, as they were “largely spared” from the “actual virus.”

The Israeli simulation predicted “massive hospitalizations and school closures” among children.

How could they predict that, since children have been mostly immune to COVID-19?

They predicted that because Israel, along with the U.S., just recently started injecting children between the ages of 5 and 11 with the Pfizer COVID-19 gene-altering shots, and they know full well that injuries and deaths in this age group will soon follow.

You can be sure that when reports start coming in soon about these children suffering heart disease, blood clots, and DEATHS, that they will blame it on this new fake variant.

And to make matters worse, and create even more fear, the hospitals will be overloaded and unable to care for many of these children, NOT because the “new variant” is so strong and destructive, but because they have gutted the ERs and hospitals by firing or forcing many of the staff to quit because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

We have already seen this begin to happen with just a handful of children who were hurt in the parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin last week.

This could be a very dark winter, especially for those who trust in the medical system and offered up their children as sacrifices to the vaccine gods.

These COVID-19 bioweapon shots are now what is driving the fake “pandemic.”

Last year they accomplished this by simply reclassifying the flu as “COVID-19,” as the actual overall death rate did not increase much last year, and those in the funeral industry have confirmed that, while also confirming that massive deaths have only happened this year, 2021, after the COVID-19 shots were introduced.

This year, the deaths are REAL, they are following the COVID-19 shots, and they are being blamed on COVID-19, and now they will be blamed on this new fake variant.

Is There Anything that is True About this “New Variant?”

Yes, everyone agrees that the “vaccines” and other measures that have been taken to supposedly combat “COVID-19” have failed.

With the creation of this new fake variant, they have actually had to admit that those who have been fully vaccinated and have their health passports, will soon need to start from scratch again, and agree to all the new drugs and repurposed vaccine booster shots to be able to have a “passport” that allows them to participate in society.

How many will hold to the adage: “Fool me once, shame on you. Food me twice, shame on me.”?

We’re about to find out.