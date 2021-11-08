MSM Wants An America With No Independent Media

The continuous attempts by the MSM to label Independent and conservative media as “conspiracy” theorists, pounding that message every single day in their headlines. Their attitudes always implies that if the liberal establishment media hasn’t “confirmed” the news, it really isn’t news.

by Susan Duclos

Then they ignore the topic an Independent Media outlet is reporting on, until the time they all collude to attack the specific target, claiming that news is “fake.”

Months later, the MSM “discovers” the story and reports on it like they just performed actual journalism.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

In some cases, liberal hosts are so tone-deaf and full of hubris they say the quiet part out loud, like it is their “job” to “control” what the “people think.”

Flashback of Mika Brzezinski stating on live TV that the job of the MSM is to control exactly what the people think:

Mika Brzezinski is the daughter of Obama’s handler and Trillateral Commission co-founder, Zbigniew Brzezinski, a big-time New World Order globalist insider, who stated right before passing away: ‘It’s Infinitely Easier To Kill Than Control A Million People’.

Never forget she said that on live TV…

I like to use that periodically for those that have never seen it. Every single American should see that short clip to understand the level of contempt the MSM has for us all.

This is just one of the reasons it is so audacious and egregious that in the Democrats’ reconciliation bill working its way through congress, there is a handout aka bailout, for the media, under the guise of helping “local journalists” but in fact other larger outlets would be part of the bailout.

Via Americans for Tax Reform:

On page 1,957 of the 2000+page bill, section 138516 would create a tax credit for news organizations, including newspapers and broadcasters such as radio and television:

“The number of local news journalists which may be taken into account under subsection (a) with respect to any eligible local news journalist employer for any calendar quarter shall not exceed 1,500.”

The Poynter Institute today bragged that the tax handout would benefit “broadcasters, public and commercial” in addition to newspapers.

It appears that both NPR and PBS will be eligible to receive this special tax handout. The bill specifically mentions that the credit is not to be applied to “the Government of the United States, the government of any State or political subdivision thereof, or any agency or instrumentality of any of the foregoing”; however there is an exception for public broadcasting entities as defined in the Communication Act of 1934. These public broadcasting entities are defined as:

“the Corporation, any licensee or permittee of a public broadcast station, or any nonprofit institution engaged primarily in the production, acquisition, distribution, or dissemination of educational and cultural television or radio programs.”

The progressive group ProPublica, which is trafficking in the stolen personal IRS files of thousands of Americans seems to be eligible as well. The bill disqualifies 501(c) (4) groups but allows 501(c)(3) groups such as ProPublica — to be eligible.

Perhaps it is no surprise the Democrats favor this bill as it is full of their socialist and liberal wish list items, including protecting the corrupt and liberal MSM.

Some might assume it is because Fox crushes them in ratings, new subscribers and offers some semblance of balance by way of at least speaking to people that don’t always agree with them, unlike CNN, so the attacks are almost daily.

A story from Friday, November 5th, perfectly captures the hate and the active attacks against Fox.

Patriot Purge is a multi-part Tucker Carlson special taking on the MSM lies and the describing the actual events on January 6, 2021 that Democrats and liberal media continue to call an “insurrection.”

“Patriot Purge” is politically, historically and logically confused, but its point isn’t to make sense, or to stand up to critical scrutiny. The point is to convince watchers that the insurrectionists are victims and government is the enemy.

The primary argument here is that the insurrection was an ordinary protest, and that any violence on January 6 was instigated not by Trump supporters but by “agents provocateur.” At various times in the series, the insurrection is called a “honeypot,” a “false flag” and “a set-up,” pretext for the political persecution of Trump supporters. Carlson lays out the argument that FBI agents and informants, whom he claims are also responsible for the kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were the ones who ginned up violence on January 6.

That is just the latest attack on conservative media by an MSM outlet.

A look at CNN’s search page offers more than a thousand stories with the name Carlson in them, and another 1,200-plus with Hannity. Those are only two of the the hosts of Fox News’ shows.

As those are only one set of examples, if we go back to the months where the MSM realized they lost control of the narrative, and their total control and influence over the populace, we remember well how Washington Post helped attack conservative Independent News websites by quoting so-called “experts” in listing ANP and hundreds more websites as “Russian propaganda” pushers.

Of course they later back-tracked and claimed they couldn’t vouch for their “expert” that labeled us all Russian propaganda, but those corrections and edits were not seen by near as many that say the initial accusations.

Their Editor’s Note stated the following, long after the original story went viral:

Editor’s Note: The Washington Post on Nov. 24 published a story on the work of four sets of researchers who have examined what they say are Russian propaganda efforts to undermine American democracy and interests. One of them was PropOrNot, a group that insists on public anonymity, which issued a report identifying more than 200 websites that, in its view, wittingly or unwittingly published or echoed Russian propaganda. A number of those sites have objected to being included on PropOrNot’s list, and some of the sites, as well as others not on the list, have publicly challenged the group’s methodology and conclusions. The Post, which did not name any of the sites, does not itself vouch for the validity of PropOrNot’s findings regarding any individual media outlet, nor did the article purport to do so. Since publication of The Post’s story, PropOrNot has removed some sites from its list.

They don’t vouch for it, but they initially listed them as “experts,” and highlighted the website itself that did list more than 200 Independent Media websites.

These are just a couple of examples that illustrate the war the MSM declared on Independent Media once they realized they, the MSM, were no longer the only source of news and that more and more Americans were doing their own research, reading more than just the preferred narrative, and making their own determinations.

How dare they??!!??

MSM: WE DON’T ‘ROOT’ FOR A SIDE, THEN WHINES OVER VA GOP WIN



MSM outlets have continued to claim they don’t takes sides, don’t root for one party over the other, despite undisputable data that 90% of media political donations went to Democrats in 2020.

Reporters and other members of the media have donated at least $110,000 to candidates and parties in the upcoming election, with over 90% going to Democrats including, Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, according to a new deep-dive report.

“Journalists at The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, and Houston Chronicle are among dozens of reporters, editors, and other newspeople who’ve given tens of thousands of dollars to political candidates and causes,” said the report headlined, “Meet 39 journalists who made political contributions. They’re among dozens who’ve together given at least $110,000 mostly to 2020 Democrats, including Biden, Bernie, and AOC.”

The evidence indicates without a doubt that the MSM have become more activists than journalists, and it would remiss not to highlight that the Fox News’ hosts CNN continues to attack relentlessly, are opinion shows, not the actual news segments.

If that is not enough to show that the liberal media overwhelmingly do root for a side, namely liberal Democrats, then watch the pitiful compilation below of “media” aka activists, moaning and whining about the recent win for GOP candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin, over the Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe, in Virginia.

BOTTOM LINE – IMAGINE AN AMERICA WITH NO INDEPENDENT MEDIA

The attacks against Independent Media have increased exponentially since 2016, and their sole goal appears to be the discrediting, and outright destruction of all conservative media and Independent media websites and opinions.

They don’t want debate, they want to go back to the time where they control Americans by deciding what information was important and what was ignored.

In many cases we in the Independent Media have forced the liberal establishment media to address a topic, even if just as damage control.

A huge thank you to Independent Media readers that support their favorite websites, whether by reading, sharing, emailing, commenting and donating.

Without the readers, the MSM would have already destroyed us all in their quest for power.