most vaxxed country in the world cancels christmas due to huge covid spike

Gibraltar is the most vaccinated country on Earth today. The average is 2.7 doses per person. But despite its successful vaccine policies, the country is going through another huge spike in cases.

The latest spike in cases started in mid-October. The numbers continue to rise:

Things are so bad that Gibraltar canceled its Christmas celebrations this year.

Here’s a thought — Maybe the vaccines don’t work?

Gibraltar has seen a steady increase in active cases of #COVID19 recently, which has gained pace over the past few days.https://t.co/JPsbLo7zWg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 16, 2021

Also read: Gibraltar (99% Of Population Vaccinated) and Iceland (90-98% of Population Vaccinated) See MASSIVE Covid Spike.

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com / Reference: FreeWorldNews.tv