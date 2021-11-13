moderna begins testing experimental covid injections on infants, despite covid 19 death rate for children of any age is effectively zero

Biotechnology company Moderna Therapeutics has officially begun large-scale testing of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine on America’s youngest children.

As of “late October,” Moderna’s clinical trial – dubbed KidCOVE – kicked off phase III, which tests the controversial mRNA vaccine technology on children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old. It will be conducted across 79 locations in 13 states and involve about ~13,250 participants in total.

Phases I and II of the trial, which tested on 12-17-year-olds and 5-11-year-olds – respectively, were completed over the past several months.

Now, researchers are turning to toddlers and infants to carry out their experiments – and keep in mind, the Covid-19 death rate for children of ANY age is effectively ZERO.

But that didn’t stop Moderna from fear-mongering to parents about their kids getting sick from the virus.

From the KidCove website:

“The primary purpose of the KidCOVE Study is to test the safety and effectiveness of the study vaccine, called mRNA-1273, that may protect children between the ages of 6 months to < 12 years from getting sick if they come into contact with SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.”

Now combine that with people who are convinced Covid is far more deadly than it actually is because they have completely bought the fake news propaganda – and on top of it, offer up some cold hard cash – it’s no wonder so many parents were willing to enroll their young children to be tested on like guinea pigs.

Despite the overwhelmingly low risk to young children from the virus, Moderna was able to quickly find all the participants it needed to conduct the trial after briefly soliciting to parents in August.

Children who participate in the clinical trial will be given two doses in the upper arm about 28 days apart and are then required to return to the study site for “at least four follow-up appointments” over the following 13 months, according to KidCOVE.

As of now, Moderna’s controversial KidCOVE study has only received minimal attention in national media. There has been some local news attention recently, but the majority of coverage has been press releases by medical facilities that are conducting the trials.

Some of their announcements are just downright creepy and dystopian.

In a press release from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Monday, Dr. Bill Hartman – the study’s co-principal investigator – called giving the experimental vaccine to America’s “very youngest children” is “the final frontier,” and that the kids will be “heroes” who “helped save the world.”

Unsurprisingly, he also fearmongers about “we need to keep them safe.”

“This is the final frontier. Our very youngest children need to get the vaccine and we need to make sure they are safe,” said Bill Hartman, MD, PhD, co-principal investigator of the KidCOVE clinical trial at UW–Madison. “The kids participating are heroes. They will be able to tell the story of how they helped save the world.”

It is unknown as of now what will happen when children this young are given this largely-untested mRNA vaccine. If it is anything resembling some of the side effects that older children and young adults have seen, such as myocarditis and other potentially life-threatening conditions, it would not be outside the realm of possibility that we could end up with more under-5-year-old deaths from the vaccine than from the virus.