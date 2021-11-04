Menu of Cop26 Globalists (Who Arrived in 400 Private Jets) Leaked and It’s 60% Meat, While Telling You to Eat Bugs

“Like Serving Cigarettes to a Lung Cancer Conference.”

While they tell us to reduce our carbon footprint by eating bugs, the Cop26 menu for technocrats (that arrived in no less than FOUR HUNDREDS private planes) is full of animal-based meals that are at least double the carbon footprint of the average UK meal.

The globalists won’t be eating the bugs.

Point #4 in WEF’s 2030 Agenda is eating a lot less meat

As I pointed out in the article entitled “World Economic Forum: By 2030 ‘You Will Own Nothing’ (New World Order Detailed),” meat will become so rare and expensive that only the very rich will afford it. Which explains why Bill Gates is so deeply involved in producing fake meat. Of course, they couldn’t care less about our health, otherwise their meat alternatives wouldn’t be made of GMOs that are filled with deadly chemicals and glyphosate residue.

For this agenda to work, they will have to find alternative protein sources, since most people will be living in megacities where they will not be able to grow their own food, so that’s why these globalist sickos are promoting eating bugs and even fellow humans in the mainstream media. (Continue reading here).

A really dystopian future if we allow it to happen!

References: Summit.news; YouTube.com