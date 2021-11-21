former 'men in black' confessions and predictions of what’s to come for humanity

The following commentary and video are quite interesting in regard to what was “predicted” years ago by Mr. Joseph Spencer who claims to have worked as “Man in Black” for the CIA, and was tasked to silencing UFO/alien witnesses, whistleblowers, and those who got too close to the truth about the Alien Agenda (which is actually what the New World Order really is). You will see that a lot of what he said it will happen many years ago, it already came to fruition. He also speaks about what it is being planned against humanity in the very near future, and why it is imperative that we stop the New World Order before it takes place.

Please watch and listen with an open mind. While some of these things have already come to fruition, that doesn’t mean that ALL will. WE have the power to change our future, especially when we know what is being plotted against us.

Right now, humanity is on the verge of its next stage of evolutionary existence. The question remains: Will we become light bodies before Artificial Intelligence (AI) takes over? Is THIS what the deep state fears the most?

Please be open minded when watching this video. The only fear is what we allow to exist in our minds.

Keep in mind that the following confession is already several years old. Nevertheless, Mr. Joseph Spencer knew of the upcoming COVID outbreak and “predicted” it many years before it happened.

Watch below on BitChute:

From Mothman777’s Blog:

Joseph Spencer, the speaker in this now several years old but actually now very accurately predictive video says he served the US government between 1970 to 1997 as a top secret operative working on black budget projects, including working on recovered spacecraft technology and so on.

He talks of the intended extermination of 95% of the world population by 2030 using agents to cause the sterilization of men, fluoride to cause severe neurological and other damage, and of man-made viruses and diseases like AIDS which he says the American government already distributed purposely in spiked vaccines in 1980.

He mentions how chemtrails are to be dispersed daily by military aircraft over populated areas to shower neurotoxins, toxic barium chloride nanoparticles, cancer microbes and viruses upon the population, these being intended to cause infertility and lethal damage through cancer and damage to the respiratory and immune systems, with the sperm count already having dropped 50% in men even by the time he made this video.

What is extremely interesting here is that this former CIA agent states how a mutated version of the common influenza virus is to be used to spread a pandemic also, and surely, here we are with a similar scenario with the current COVID bioweapon in the spiked fake vaccines. He says back then that this fake influenza bioweapon is to be released in late 2017 that will already be seen to impact by late 2017 to early 2018. It is actually a total extermination program being inflicted against all human life on this planet by another species that is invading our planet, our dimension.

Joseph Spencer recognizes the reality of genuine alien species, who he says have been allowed by ‘treaties’ with the American government for several years to carry out surgical experiments in hidden facilities on kidnapped human children, very strangely without any anaesthetics, with the dead children resulting from these experiments then being incinerated.

The sadism of this strange practice is highly reminiscent of the accounts we read about of sadistic American politicians and other so-called ‘elites’ carrying out acts of horrific sadism against children who are then also killed in modern-day versions of the ancient spiritual vampire practice of ritual torture to the death of kidnapped children involving exsanguinations and blood-drinking for adrenochrome.

He recognizes the coming fake UFO ‘invasion’ program that is planned to be used to finalize the intended bringing in of the NWO one world government that will involve perfectly solid and real-looking holographic UFOs, which he has already witnessed being tested out in an underground military installation in 1986 near Boulder, Colorado in the form of a very real-looking holograph of a stealth bomber hovering 20 feet directly above him in an American military aircraft hanger that he could not tell from the real thing even at very close quarters, such projections even in broad daylight being actually responsible for many of the so-called UFO sightings today, which are all part of the preparatory mass conditioning process.

I think these demonic types on non-humans in power are exhibiting the same sadistic tastes that the Greys are said here to be exhibiting also, and that they are likely the same invading soul group in different sorts of bodies, and that this group of souls are going to fake an invasion to create a political scenario where panicking people will be encouraged to accept the proposition of a NWO one world government that will be posed as being necessary to unite all peoples of the world to make them stronger against the supposed common alien foe being made out to be invading at that time.

In reality the formation and acceptance of such a one world government will be the final nail in the coffin of the human races, when we consider how genocidal laws will then be implemented under such a government which in reality will be comprised of hostile alien incarnated souls who have already long ago invaded this planet.

He states that the ‘Americans’ (are all those in power even human?) have been developing holographic technology ever since the 1950’s, and that within the holographs of alien craft in the sky will be hidden very real military aircraft, and obviously these will be made to look very alien, that will fly out from within these holographic ‘mother ships’ and actually inflict very real widespread damage on cities to convince people that an alien invasion is really happening, this being intended to cause them to clamor for a uniting world government, which one can understand that the alien Jews already here in reality will then be only too glad to provide.

Though the Greys are mentioned as being involved, if the Greys are indeed involved, and hybrid humans are also, resulting from such experiments that have doubtless been going on for much longer than even in America at the times he mentioned, it is likely that the other-dimensional invading soul group are already living incarnate in humanoid form and that this soul group also uses the bodily vehicles of Greys and various types of hybrid bodies amongst us now.

This may account for the cold-blooded sadism of the Greys doing medical experiments on children without anaesthetics when they could be using anaesthetics, the parallels in sadistic nature between the Jews and the Greys being highly obvious here.

For sure, this video strongly indicates to us that the state authorities are all in on this, they will see themselves as the elite on a liferaft that has no room on it for anyone else and this is why they will not actually help us and this is why all government services are increasingly slamming the door in our faces, as they see us only as already dead and not even worth bothering with in any way.

No doubt such traitors as those willing to go along with this program in the medical, police, armed and government services will have been promised clean vaccines as state employees have been before in some nations.

These clean ‘vaccines’ that are only for state employees will actually be effective against the nanotechnology being used to purge the rest of us, so nobody can expect the police or the armed forces of any nation to come over to our side and actually help set up new and fair governments to replace those around the world that are secretly working to bring in the highly sinister NWO one world government, rather, we can only expect the stiffest opposition from them, including with the use of extreme violence as they will be used to physically enforce the purge whenever seen necessary by TPTB.

I do not see that such entities behind this scheme are even human…

Joseph Spencer says that if this program is not stopped, that the human race will face early extinction. He is right.

Another whistleblower, Philip Schneider, has also exposed the Alien Agenda back in the 1990’s, and the main story is pretty much the same. He once famously stated, not long before was strangled to death in his apartment: “The New World Order agenda is the Alien Agenda.” I absolutely recommend that you read his story as well, as it adds a lot of context to Joseph Spencer’s story.

Source and reference: In5D.com; Mothman777.wordpress.com; BitChute.com