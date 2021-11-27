yesterday’s conspiracy is today’s medical journal headline nejm explains how covid vaccines may produce spike proteins that lead to myocarditis
ConspiracyCoronavirusVaccines

Yesterday’s Conspiracy is Today’s Medical Journal Headline: NEJM Explains How COVID Vaccines May Produce Spike Proteins That Lead to Myocarditis

For several weeks “fringe” doctors have argued that the spike proteins produced by the COVID-19 vaccines may result in numerous deaths this winter season.

Now, weeks later, the New England Journal of Medicine is suggesting a similar situation. The spike proteins produced by the COVID-19 vaccines may lead to myocarditis and neurological concerns.

yesterday’s conspiracy is today’s medical journal headline nejm explains how covid vaccines may produce spike proteins that lead to myocarditis

NEJM image – Figure 1. Anti-idiotype Antibodies and SARS-CoV-2.

Alex Berenson reported:

Downstream effects of the antibodies that people produce against the coronavirus spike protein may lead to myocarditis and even neurological concerns, two veteran medical researchers have written in the top medical journal in the United States.

Our immune systems produce these antibodies in response to both vaccination and natural infection with Covid. However – though the researchers do not say so explicitly, possibly because doing so would be politically untenable – spike protein antibody levels are MUCH higher following vaccination than infection. Thus the downstream response to vaccination may be more severe.

The NEJM published the short paper Wednesday in its Basic Implications of Clinical Observations series. One of the writers is an oncologist and professor at Harvard Medical School; the other is a cancer researcher who has his own lab at the University of California, Davis.

Here is the NEJM report — A Possible Role for Anti-idiotype Antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccination.

Reference: TheGatewayPundit.com

False Flag Attack? Israel on Verge of ‘State of Emergency’ Over New Variant, Just Two Weeks After Having War Games for ‘Omega Strain’ Previous post

Related Articles

number 3 occult
ConspiracyOccult Knowledge

The Occult Significance Behind the Number 3

a judge stood up to a hospital 'step aside' and give a dying man ivermectin – which saved his life
CensorshipCoronavirusTyranny

A Judge Stood Up to a Hospital: ‘Step Aside’ and Give a Dying Man Ivermectin – Which Saved His Life

false flag attack? israel on verge of ‘state of emergency’ over new variant, just two weeks after having war games for ‘omega strain’
ConspiracyCoronavirusFalse Flags

False Flag Attack? Israel on Verge of ‘State of Emergency’ Over New Variant, Just Two Weeks After Having War Games for ‘Omega Strain’

fake media launches another covid 'scariant' to cover up wave of vaccine deaths
CoronavirusDepopulationVaccines

Fake Media Launches Another COVID ‘Scariant’ to Cover Up Wave of Vaccine Deaths