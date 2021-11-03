international ivermectin report of 64 studies shows 86% success as prophylaxis and 67% success in early treatment
International Ivermectin Report of 64 Studies Shows 86% Success as Prophylaxis and 67% Success in Early Treatment

A new international report of 64 studies shows Ivermectin has an 86% success rate as a prphylaxis and a 67% success rate in early treatment of coronavirus.

The results mirror the over 290 studies on hydroxychloroquine that have been reported over the past year.

The CDC, Dr. Fauci and the FDA ridiculed the use of the drugs to treat the Wuhan Virus despite their continued effectiveness in peer reviewed studies. At some point they are going to have to put their pride aside and admit they were wrong and the likely cause of millions of deaths from the deadly virus.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the CDC’s decisions that resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans.

Explosive! India State Of 241 MILLION People Declared COVID-Free After Government Promotes Ivermectin.

The new international report shows Ivermectin does extremely well as a prophylaxis and in mortality results:

ivermectin study success

And Ivermectin performs better than other medications:

ivermectin comparison

Here is the entire study for you to peruse:

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com / Reference: Scribd.com

