HUGE! Italy’s Suspected Covid Death Tally Corrected from 132,161 to 3,783

A new report from Italy’s Higher Institute of Health provides an objective analysis of the nation’s misleading covid-19 death tally. Italy’s official covid death tally rose to 132,161 in October of 2021. This tally is unrealistic because covid-19 was diagnosed in haste and under conditions of financial bribery using non-specific diagnostic criteria.

Covid-19 was often listed as the cause of death when it was merely “suspected” and when “it could not be ruled out.”

After careful review of the medical reports, it turns out that respiratory infections may have been a contributing factor but did not cause most of these covid-19 deaths outright.

Various forms of medical malpractice, withheld treatment, inhumane isolation, undernourishment, and unethical standards of care are at the root of this worldwide medical crisis. The deaths are real, but the causes are skewed.

New medical analysis reduces Italy’s covid-19 death tally by 97.1%

A new analysis reduced Italy’s covid-19 death tally by 97.1 percent and provided a more accurate picture as to why these people died in the hospital. Only 3,783 cases could be directly correlated with a covid-19 diagnosis. Because the PCR test (that was designed to detect covid-19) was fraudulently-calibrated from the start, even these 3,783 cases of covid-19 are suspect.

Symptoms of respiratory infection could have been the result of any number of infections that kill people every year, whether that be influenza, tuberculosis, pneumonia or countless other lower and upper respiratory tract infections. Viral infections do not have the same effect on one person to the next due to several underlying factors including the cellular and microbiome terrain, so it is extremely difficult to accurately diagnose a specific respiratory infection and quantify viral load.

According to this new analysis, only 2.9% of the deaths registered since the end of February 2020 have been caused by the novel SARS coronavirus that has never been isolated from humans and replicated in human tissue samples. The annual respiratory infections, antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, medical errors and other acute medical emergencies that usually cause overcrowding in hospitals were used as propaganda to terrorize and defraud the world into perpetual lock down.

The covid-19 death tally included Italians who suffered from one to five underlying chronic diseases; many were on immune suppressant drugs, and a certain percentage died from medical emergencies that are totally unrelated to covid-19. A total of 67.7% suffered from more than three chronic diseases that had not been resolved through modern medicine. Italians who were already suffering from chronic conditions went on to suffer further from ventilator-associated pneumonia and ventilator-associated lung damage.

One in ten of the deceased patients had a stroke; 65.8% of the Italians had arterial hypertension and were on immune-suppressant drugs; 15.7% suffered from heart failure; 28% had ischemic heart disease; and 24.8% suffered from atrial fibrillation. At least 17.4% already had sick lungs. Many (29.3% had diabetes and other metabolic ailments) that drastically impacted their immune response.

There were several patients (16.3%) who were on their deathbed, struggling on immunosuppressant chemotherapy and radiation drugs known to make people susceptible to any respiratory infection.

These cancer patients had been dealing with cancer for the past five years, with an average three-to-five-year chemotherapy survival rate coming to a close. Another 23.5% were struggling with dementia, their life coming to a close.

Unethical, inhumane practices have been implemented in medical systems worldwide

Ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a worldwide pandemic of SARS-CoV-2, medical systems around the world have handled hospitalized patients differently. Patients with any sort of respiratory symptom were isolated and separated from family members.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” hospital systems made vague diagnoses, classifying anyone “suspected of covid” as an official case of SARS-CoV-2. These patients were viewed as highly contagious vectors of disease that should be isolated and put on mechanical ventilation.

Efficacious treatments were bypassed. People dying on ventilators were classified as covid deaths “when covid-19 could not be ruled out as the primary cause of their death.”

As terror and fear were propagated across the media, hospital systems put non-urgent, elective procedures on hold, suspending routine outpatient services that left many chronic patients without adequate medical care.

Industrialized nations like Italy did not implement at-home treatment plans and did not distribute nutraceuticals and prophylactics to help control respiratory disease in the population. This caused populations to be dependent on an already overcrowded system that is not set up to deal with panic, ignorance and helplessness.

As nations continue to put all their stock in retrovirus-contaminated influenza vaccines and experimental gene interference coronavirus vaccines, people continue to suffer and die, even as countless anti-viral, bronco-dilating, anti-inflammatory immune therapies exist.

Source and reference: AFinalWarning.com; Il Tempo Italy