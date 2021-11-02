7 Hollywood Celebrities Who Are REFUSING the Covid Vaccines

Most Americans don’t even realize that Hollywood engages in spreading misinformation about important health topics, including food, medicine and vaccines. These warped messages are hidden or out in plain sight during shows, movies, series, commercials and all over the celebrities’ social media sites.

Everything any celebrity posts or says that is positive about Covid vaccines is now propagated as wonderful, yet any celebrity who so much as refuses or questions the safety or efficacy of the jabs is belittled and falsely discredited.

Still, there are more than a handful of celebrities who are refusing the toxic jabs and basically blowing the whistle on them with their interviews, comments, posts and podcasts.

“I won’t be a lab rat” and “Untested shots made by criminals” say Hollywood celebrities who know the dangers of the Fauci Flu clot shots

You may know comedian Rob Schneider from the used-to-be-popular sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. When you work in Hollywood, it’s almost mandatory that you toe the line for the media/pharma narratives, who control the advertising and basic funding of the media platforms, so to hear Rob Schneider utterly destroying the “reputation” of vaccination, especially during Covid, is a breath of fresh air.

As of late, Schneider isn’t trying to be funny when he tweets out a rant that slams Wuhan Flu vaccines. “Just say no… and keep saying no,” as he called the jabs “experimental gene therapy.”

Rob went so far as to blast the liberal/Biden Regime hypocrisy posting, “My body, my choice!” and throwing up a cool hash-tag “#2ndAmendmentIsForThis,” meaning if Anthony “Hitler” Fauci sends his inoculation Nazis to your front door to force-vaccinate you, have your guns loaded and ready, and do not accept.

Twitter, Fakebook, YouTube and Instagram will flag any questioning of clot shot philosophy posted by the vaccine cult and their shills

One thing the vaccine/pharma industry still don’t seem to understand is that when you block, censor and ban a famous person from posting or speaking out about genocide, you make a martyr of that person and their words. Even if it’s their opinion, it should stay published, just like the CDC’s opinion that vaccines are safe and effective, when they most certainly are not.

Twitter flags all anti-narrative posts, especially regarding the Covid clot shots, labeling them “misleading” and then they add a link to fake science that says all vaccines are always 100 percent safe and 100 percent effective 95 percent of the time. Even the FDA approval of Covid vaccines was faked.

Schneider calls for “free informed choice” and says we should “never abandon” our principles by accepting coercion to have experimental treatments with “limited safety data.” That wasn’t all. He even called out all the lies and the fear-based pandemic that caused more destruction than the virus itself, “They have lied, had a 2 year fear campaign and lockdown, destroyed middle class household incomes, bankrupted untold thousands of businesses and are now putting children’s lives at risk.”

Check out the Hollywood celebrities who are REFUSING the clot shots and telling the world exactly WHY

#1. Rob Schneider – calls the clot shots “unapproved experimental gene therapy”

#2. M.I.A. – rapper and activist – full name is Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam

#3. Offset – rapper – said he won’t get one and “doesn’t trust it” and “won’t be a lab rat”

#4. Letitia Wright – Black Panther actress, told the truth about vaccines so she got banned on social media

#5. Samaire Armstrong – actress, said the Covid vaccine is an “untested shot made by criminals”

#6. Anwar Hadid – told his fans he “absolutely will not” get the Covid jab

#7. Chet Hanks (Son of Tom Hanks) – against the vaccine, made fun of it on Instagram

Plus, don’t forget, podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan was also once a Hollywood celebrity, as the host of the reality show “Fear Factor.” Now he’s the “John Madden” of UFC commentators, and has the most famous podcast in the world, reaching 200 million people per month on Spotify. Joe Rogan has questioned the Covid jabs, refused them, and taken ivermectin and vitamins instead to beat Covid, rather quickly.

Joe Rogan: My Doctor Treated Over 200 Members Of Congress With Ivermectin.

Source: Pandemic.news