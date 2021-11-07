why was gold so important to the ancient anunnaki?

On Earth, gold is one of the most important resources society knows of. We use it in a lot of things. It is used in electrical components and in almost everything that has to do with electricity, gold is really one of the top conductors, and its malleability and ability to transform it into wires, the ability to use it in really small forms as nanoparticles is going to make it an incredible technological resource for any sort of intelligent life form, so you would believe that an alien race with the ability to travel through space uses gold in more than one form.

Gold can also be used as an energy source through properties called thermoelectric effects, where it can take heat and turn it directly into electricity, this means obtaining clean and efficient energy.

Did you know that Gold reflects infrared light? Infrared is basically light you don’t see it, but in fact, interact with it in the form of heat, the radiation interacts with our molecules and that makes them vibrate faster and you’ll feel that as heat, gold also makes a good heat shield, partly because it’s quite malleable.

Better yet you can make gold very thin; it’s easy to work with; and it has great properties for reflecting and heat protection making it truly the only metal that is proven to last the test of time, we can say that Gold is indestructible.

Ancient civilizations used it thousands of years ago in figures and some of them in buildings, anything that was made out of gold – thousands of years ago still exists today.

Not only in ancient Sumeria, but ancient civilization across the globe had avery special place for gold in their society.

Sitchin theorised that “the Anunnaki” came from another planet in our solar system that has an 3,600-year elliptical orbit. The planets minerals and resources were depleting, specifically Gold.

The Anunnaki’s home planet needed gold in the atmosphere which was disappearing so they basically came to Earth to mine gold and take it back to their home planet.

According to the Ancient Alien theory, the Anunnaki genetically altered primitive mankind and created a labor force which allowed them to mine gold faster.

The Anunnaki created humans as a slave species According to Zecharia Sitchin, “the Adamu” were the first modern humans, they were created by the Anunnaki 450,000 years ago when they genetically mixed their DNA with that of prehistoric man and that way obtained a labor force which did what the Anunnaki wanted.

Gold: Why Anunnaki From Planet Nibiru Came To Earth 450,000 Years Ago.

According to Ancient Alien theorists this is something “carved in stone” and not just a made up story.

If we look at the Bible and ancient history, is it possible that Adam and Eve where the first “genetically altered humans” that the Anunnaki created?

Closer comparisons between the Hebrew Bible and the Sumerian texts reveal many similarities, not only in their stories, but also in their language. Could they have an similar origin?

One thing that we find curios is that “Adam” in Hebrew stands for “man”. “Adamu” is what the Sumerians refer to as “first man,” the Anunnaki slaves. Is there a connection here or is this a coincidence in history?

Some African cultures believe that extraterrestrial beings have been visiting the Earth for tens of thousands of years, for example the Zulu legends speak of a time when “visitors from the stars” came to excavate gold and other natural resources.

These mines were worked by slaves created by the “First People“. What we find particularly interesting is the fact that some ancient mines in Southern Africa are thought to be a hundred thousand years old and possibly even older.

So who was mining the resources, primitive man? Big question mark? Yet mainstream archaeology seems to go around these sort of questions completely…

Could this point to the existence of the Anunnaki prove Zecharia Sitchin’s books correct?

Reference: Ancient-Code.com