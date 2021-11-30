European Database: 31,014 Deaths 2,890,600 Injuries Following COVID Shots

by Brian Shilhavy

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 31,014 fatalities, and 2,890,600 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

This database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries. The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through November 20, 2021 there are 31,014 deaths and 2,890,600 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,355,192) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through November 20, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 14,526 deaths and 1,323,370 injuries to 20/11/2021

35,826 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 207 deaths

40,230 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,128 deaths

376 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 33 deaths

17,995 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths

1,217 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

20,443 Eye disorders incl. 32 deaths

110,658 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 585 deaths

337,450 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,118 deaths

1,502 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 75 deaths

14,528 Immune system disorders incl. 76 deaths

53,108 Infections and infestations incl. 1561 deaths

20,222 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 240 deaths

33,067 Investigations incl. 451 deaths

9,103 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 249 deaths

164,885 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 179 deaths

1,163 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 114 deaths

225,032 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,556 deaths

1,851 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 55 deaths

206 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

24,225 Psychiatric disorders incl. 174 deaths

4,667 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 224 deaths

43,949 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths

57,013 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,617 deaths

62,414 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 125 deaths

2,765 Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths

4,797 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 60 deaths

34,678 Vascular disorders incl. 626 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 8,518 deaths and 390,163 injuries to 20/11/2021

8,227 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 94 deaths

12,657 Cardiac disorders incl. 915 deaths

156 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths

4,698 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths

348 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

5,731 Eye disorders incl. 29 deaths

32,091 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 326 deaths

104,720 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,986 deaths

644 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 40 deaths

3,820 Immune system disorders incl. 16 deaths

14,668 Infections and infestations incl. 782 deaths

8,158 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 162 deaths

7,117 Investigations incl. 143 deaths

3,703 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 206 deaths

47,355 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 174 deaths

531 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 67 deaths

66,320 Nervous system disorders incl. 823 deaths

722 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths

78 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

7,100 Psychiatric disorders incl. 142 deaths

2,277 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 164 deaths

8,061 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths

17,235 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 914 deaths

20,963 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 76 deaths

1,769 Social circumstances incl. 36 deaths

1,374 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 78 deaths

9,640 Vascular disorders incl. 319 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 6,145 deaths and 1,075,335 injuries to 20/11/2021

13,124 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 248 deaths

19,128 Cardiac disorders incl. 696 deaths

195 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 8 deaths

12,669 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

597 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

18,919 Eye disorders incl. 29 deaths

102,402 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 312 deaths

283,288 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,469 deaths

950 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 60 deaths

4,834 Immune system disorders incl. 29 deaths

32,441 Infections and infestations incl. 413 deaths

12,358 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 177 deaths

23,611 Investigations incl. 150 deaths

12,369 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 91 deaths

159,668 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 94 deaths

624 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 22 deaths

221,536 Nervous system disorders incl. 958 deaths

521 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 12 deaths

188 Product issues incl. 1 death

19,933 Psychiatric disorders incl. 58 deaths

4,031 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 58 deaths

15,124 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

37,980 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 735 deaths

49,247 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 48 deaths

1,498 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,404 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 25 deaths

26,696 Vascular disorders incl. 437 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 1,825 deaths and 101,732 injuries to 20/11/2021

986 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 40 deaths

1,837 Cardiac disorders incl. 155 deaths

35 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

1,033 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths

69 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,351 Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths

8,500 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 75 deaths

26,871 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 488 deaths

121 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths

445 Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths

4,315 Infections and infestations incl. 143 deaths

920 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 18 deaths

4,766 Investigations incl. 103 deaths

625 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 45 deaths

14,897 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 43 deaths

54 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

20,097 Nervous system disorders incl. 197 deaths

41 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

26 Product issues

1,407 Psychiatric disorders incl. 16 deaths

417 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 22 deaths

2,059 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

3,617 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 234 deaths

3,094 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 8 deaths

319 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

690 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 54 deaths

3,140 Vascular disorders incl. 140 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

We have a very emotional video posted online by a Canadian mother who mourns her daughter’s 13-year-old friend who did not want to take the COVID-19 shot, but finally gave in and took it as it was mandatory for her to continue participating in sports. Her heart stopped and now she is in critical condition.

