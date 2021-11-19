dr. david martin exposes the names and faces of the people who are killing humanity

If you thought the last Dr David Martin talk was exciting, this one, which he gave at the Red Pill Expo is positively electrifying.

He says that this is “final” speech but that we will be hearing from him, only it will be a new version: No more Mr Nice Guy. We get to see a bit of that in this presentation. He is angry.

David has put the names and faces of all of the major players in the theater of the COVID War onto one slide, which he says is important, because “We energize the forces of darkness when we anonymize them and when we see their faces on a screen, we realize that they’re merely individuals that have lost the social contract with humanity.”

The purpose of this talk is to de-mystify the “they” of the COVID War.

THE COVID PRIVATEERS

“How many of you are familiar with the company, Anser? I love having this moment. Do you know they are the single largest contractor in the entire COVID terrorism campaign?…

“The companies on the right, that you think are the ones running this show [Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Ridgeback, Gilead Sciences], are in fact a front [for the companies on the left, Anser, Fors-Marsh, Palantir, Publicis Sapient].

“And you know what a front organization is? They’re the ones that are supposed to take the flack and take the heat. The ones on the left are the ones that actually got the money. Operation Warp Speed went to Anser.

“You didn’t know that, because you were told by the media that it went to Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and all that kind of stuff. That’s not true. The prime contract of Operation Warp Speed went through Anser, a company none of you had heard of!

“And you didn’t hear about them because the contract was signed by ATI, a company based in South Carolina, a company whose history has been government defense contracts for the purposes of propaganda! I wish I made that up. The prime contractor selected to run Operation Warp Speed was a propaganda expert for the US Department of Defense…

“Anser is the way for the Federal Government never to be liable for the criminal conspiracy they know they ran. They are now one of the top ten Federal Contractors in history, below Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon and all those guys.

“Those names you know. You don’t know Anser, the single company that, by COVID rose – the highest-ranked rise in the history of federal contracting; the highest single-year rise, ever was Anser – and none of you know who they are!…

“Anser Corporation, they’re the ones running Operation Warp Speed and they’ve been set up to shield these manufacturers from ever taking the financial liability for their willful misconduct. And one day, everybody’s gonna go, ‘Let’s sue Pfizer! Let’s go sue everybody else! And the only problem is when we go to sue them, they say, ‘Hey! It wasn’t us!’ And they’re right and all of us were asleep. And I’m talking to a woke crowd, here and all of you were asleep.

“Don’t tell me you’re awake if you’re still sleeping, because if you didn’t know who Anser is, you’re still asleep!

IT GETS WORSE…

“It gets worse. Fors-Marsh, anybody know Fors-Marsh?…They’re the branding agency that branded COVID. They’re the ones who make sure we find hospitals that are overrun with people. They’re the ones who find kids that died of COVID right before the FDA needs to vote on giving kids injections. They’re the ones that go around the world, making sure every message is always the same: ‘We will not return to normal until we have a vaccine.’ Thank you, Justin Trudeau! Where’d you get the script? From Fors-Marsh! And how many of you knew that? None of ya!

“How about Palantir? Hey, that’s a weird one, isn’t it? Peter Thiel, who has successfully run a company that has lost $200 million plus, every year for about seven or eight years, goes public in the middle of COVID. Isn’t timing interesting? Isn’t it fascinating that a company that’s done nothing but lose billions of dollars goes public in the middle of the worst economic cycle we’ve had? Isn’t that funny? And did you actually go back and read their public offering? Hah! Funny! I know you didn’t, because there really wasn’t one, that’s why you didn’t read it!

“Because they went public in this very bizarre, backdoor way of actually selling founder’s stock into the market, so we got personally-enriched – personally-enriched – using the public market as the laundering facility. Isn’t that brilliant?

“But let’s look at what they did for our COVID scandal. They actually came up with a thing called Gotham Data Tracking…you know what that does? That’s making sure that every time you turn your phone on, when you get off the plane, when you cross the state line, it gives you a little tag that goes, ‘Hey, do you want a COVID alert in your neighborhood?’ You know why? Because you are being monitored. Your phone is being monitored. Your transactions are being monitored, your credit cards are being monitored, your health behavior’s being monitored, your vaccine status is being monitored and it’s all done under the contract run by Gotham Data Sciences, the company that went public during COVID – and none of you knew about this.

“And you’ve been to Red Pills! And you still haven’t taken the Red Pill! And by the way, I’m not even to the good slide, yet. So be depressed! ‘Cause it’s getting worse!

“Publicis Sapient, the Health and Human Services’ IT contract. Have you ever wondered how the data never seems to add up? Somebody always has allegedly the same reportable data?

“Publicis Sapient has the Health and Human Services’ IT contract to consolidate all of the data, so guess what happens? Everybody has the same number of COVID cases to report, when somebody from the media calls and says, ‘Hey, how many cases do we have?’ ‘Oh, 40,000’. ‘Oh, round number, 40,000’…

“When, in the course of human history has a round number involving the word ‘thousand’ ever happened? There’s never been a 10,000 heart day, there’s never been a round number day – until you actually control the Department of Health and Human Services’ entire IT platform and not one of you knows that that’s a single contract, run by Publicis Sapient…

“You’ve been focused on the right hand side the whole time and the left hand side is doing the dirty work.

THE COVID PIRATES

“Now, why do I call them ‘privateers’? How many are familiar with the difference between a pirate and a privateer? Pirates go rape and marauding and stealing and…a privateer is the same thing, that has permission to do it by a government that’s gone corrupt. That’s what these are (points to the slide of COVID contractors). They’re the privateers. But hey, since we have privateers, it feels only appropriate that if we have a world of privateers, we should also…have a world of pirates. And here’s our pirates.”

New slide shows the universities who’ve been involved in the COVID War: UNC Chapel Hill, Vanderbilt, Emory, Johns Hopkins, University of California System, MIT, NYU Langone, DZIF, Imperial College, IHME, Erasmus Medical Center.

“Pirates. UNC Chapel Hill, I talked about that. That’s the guy who actually made the weapon, Ralph Baric. Since 1999, $100 million to weaponize the particles of coronavirus. Over $100 million. You’ve heard about $3.7 million going to Wuhan – ohhhh – 3.7 million, that feels like a bad number.

“And how ’bout $28 billion of that coming from DARPA for their bioweapons initiative? Anybody heard of $28 billion that went through Anthony Fauci at NIAID? Anyone hear about the $20 billion that went directly to UNC Chapel Hill, that weaponized spike protein?

“You haven’t heard about that, you haven’t heard about that because we’ve been talking about $3.7 million going to Wuhan. Stop being distracted by the cover story!…Because the distraction is where the interesting thing is.

“UNC Chapel Hill, Vanderbilt, Emory, Johns Hopkins and University of California: those are the pirates that have made the most money on federally-granted, disclosed money going into the university sector. I’m calling them ‘pirates’ for a very good reason. They justify all of this in the name of science and education…

“I don’t even care whether these people pretend to hide behind the ‘It’s an academic research project’ to try and get out of the bioweapons definition. The bioweapons definition says that if you enable a foreign entity to build something known to harm humanity, you have already created a felony, you are going to jail for the rest of your life and you are liable for $100 million penalty.

“So guess what? Welcome to Hell, all five of these universities! Because they’re all felons! All of ’em!

“And how ’bout the right hand side? MIT, New York University Langone – hey, by the way, Langone? Where did that name come from? Ken Langone? Anybody? Oh! I’m not supposed to say that name out loud, Ken Langone, except I just did, didn’t I? Ken Langone…

“They’re actually putting their name on the letterhead and you don’t know who to look for! You’re still being told, ‘Oh, it’s the Rothschilds and it’s the Rockefellers!

“No, it’s not! It’s the guy who put his name on the facility! How many of you know who Ken Langone is? Guess what? Look it up! Because that’s a pretty big thing that you should be aware of and unfortunately, you’re not aware of it, for a very good reason because he hid it in plain site, on the name of the medical center. New York University Langone, like that’s a really hard thing to find.

“DZIF Charité…you’ve heard of Dr Christian Drosten, the Crazy-in-Chief in Germany who’s kind of Anthony Fauci and Ralph Baric’s evil stepchild, Imperial College, the criminal conspirators who came up with the fear porn of how many people were going to die, IHME, the University of Washington program, but the one I want to bring your attention to is the one at the bottom, Erasmus Medical Center.

“Bart Haagmans…In 2002,Bart Haagmans was an interesting dude, because he actually figured out a way to build a bunch of patents around the vaccines for the coronavirus. Mysteriously, the European Union in 2012 started giving him massive, massive grants to run a thing called Zapi.

“And Zapi was the zoonotic disease transmission laboratory for the European Union. And Bart seemed to always get the money. Now, this is fascinating because Bart was also the one who decided to patent MERS. The Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, remember that one? The one that never really happened but kinda happened in 2012-13? Bart was the one that patented MERS…

“Erasmus Medical Center, actually, in their public statement, when they were confronted with the lie, where they said that they hadn’t filed a patent on the actual genome – kinda like the CDC said in 2007 – when confronted with the lie, they said in public – and you can’t make this sh!t up, People, it’s so funny! They said, ‘Well, what we said was not entirely false in all jurisdictions in the world.’

THE COVID ORCHESTRA

“But this, Ladies and Gentlemen is the slide you wanted to see. This is actually the names and faces of the people who are, in fact killing humanity. And that’s ALL of them. Now, here’s the bad news: There’s a lot of people on that slide, aren’t there? Here’s the better news…I’ll actually give you all this slide, because why not? Lets make sure that we don’t ever forget the names and the faces of the people who decided to kill us…”

Here is a list of all the people in that slide:

David continues, “I want you to have some looks on there. Some are kind of interesting, like cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Did you hear me say that? Cellist, Yo-Yo Ma.

“How about the head of the Wellcome Trust? Not surprising, there, right? How about Princess Rania of Jordan? Ooh, that’s weird.

“How about the woman who happens to be sitting at the helm of the leadership of the government of Canada but conveniently out of sight but running 100% of the money for the government of Canada.

“How about all of these interesting people like, Jim Hagemann Snabe, how about Zhu Min, Chairman of the National Institute of Financial Research in China?

“And what makes these individuals interesting is that when you look at them, you find out something very important. Almost none of them have sought public visibility. Isn’t that funny? Which makes me pick on one of them. The guy I have here, at the bottom corner. And I have to give him credit. He has done so much to stay out of sight.

“I’ve got 12 minutes left. I’ve got to spend a couple of minutes on the guy who’s paid every search engine optimization to keep his name out of search engines and I’m doing it so that is costs him sh!tloads to keep all of you silent.

DUSTIN MOSKOVITZ: EDITING THE HUMAN GENOME

“So let’s get really clear on Dustin Moskovitz. Shall we, Dustin Moskovitz?…You little piece of sh!t! Let’s talk about him for a minute. The Co-Founder of Facebook that you’ve never heard of…also the guy who founded Open Philanthropy, who was the actual check-writer for Event201. You were told that it was the World Economic Forum. You were told it was the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. You were told it was Johns Hopkins University. But the actual check that cleared for the program was signed by none other than Dustin Moskovitz…

“Now, I’m picking on him for a good reason. He’s a felon, he’s a criminal. He is one of the most sociopathic, psychopathic, crazy people walking the planet and he’s paid to keep his name in private. So guess what? Don’t let him! The reason why I want to give you this slide is because I want every one of them named. I want them all publicly named.

“Because it’s time that we start going through the reality of saying, ‘We the People are not going to let mass-murderers get away anonymously mass-murdering people. We are not going to allow that to happen! Not on our watch! And that’s why you have this slide…

“But let’s go back to Dustin. Isn’t it interesting that Dustin conveniently decided to shroud this entire public health crisis in a self-serving, self-interested investment objective? He owns Sherlock biosciences. Sherlock Bioscienceshappens to be the company that owns the CRISPR technology that is the joint venture between the United States and China on gene editing the human genome…

“Dustin Moskovitz knew that if he actually tried to take this technology into the public, nobody would be willing to do it, particularly, given the fact that it’s a JV [joint venture] between him and the government of China. That’s the reason why we’d have a problem with it. Because it feels like eugenics. You know why it feels like eugenics? Because it iseugenics, that’s why it feels like it! That’s why it feels like Cold Spring Harbor Labs…

“The only way we could get gene editing technology approved was with an Emergency Use Authorization. Not surprisingly, once everybody was distracted on vaccines and everybody was distracted on RTPCR and everybody was distracted on everything else, Sherlock Biosciences slipped their Emergency Use Authorization application into the FDA – and got it. In other words, using the cover of COVID, which all of us are pretending to talk about, the editing of the human genome was approved and not one of us said a thing.

“Now, if you were going to edit the human genome, do you think you’d need a good cover story to actually hide what you’re really doing? You’d probably find the guy who has the biggest financial interest in doing it and make sure, that while everyone is looking over at coronavirus and COVID and trying to figure out these Lab Leak Hypothesis – there’s no Lab Leak Hypothesis, because there’s no lab leak!

“So stop taking about lab leaks! there is no lab leak. This is the willful weaponization of a spike protein, that’s what it is. It’s an act of war, it’s not a leak. We need to start calling it what it is. It’s an act of war. It’s an act of war against humanity.

“We stop pretending to take their bait and follow their stupid rabbit trails and follow stupid rabbit trails into stupid rabbit holes and wonder why there’s a bunch of pee and piss and poo that smells like rabbit warrens. Well, it smells like it because that’s what you find at the end of a rabbit trail.

“We need to be focused on the point and people like Dustin Moskovitz and this slide is going to be shared with everyone in this room, because it is incumbent on you. Now you know. Now you must act. Because when we talk about the ‘they’, we empower the ‘they’.

“But when we talk about the names of people, we humanize the sociopathic behavior. We humanize the fact that there are individuals and organizations that are willfully murdering the humanity that we know and love and we cannot let that hapen on our watch. It is incumbent on all us to get those words out.”

Watch the full presentation below:

THE COVID CONSPIRING STATES

The next slide shows the countries of the US, Canada, UK, Germany, South Africa, China and Australia and the logos of the following corporations: BlackRock, AXA, HSBC, International Monetary Fund, United Healthcare, Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

David says, “The most important part of this slide is what I put in the Atlantic Ocean, because the real nation-state isn’t a nation-state. Listen!…The Treaty of Westphalia, the stupid idea of drawing lines on maps and calling them countries has long been dead.

“The real control is that,” (points to the slide), “what I call the ‘Atlantic Coalition of Doom.’ The Atlantic Coalition of Doom: BlackRock, AXA, the International Monetary Fund, HSBC, ICBC and you guessed it, United Healthcare…

“United Healthcare is a corrupt organization. It is a corrupt organization. It must be called what it is. It is actually the most manipulative corporate structures known to humanity, because what it does is it matches life insurance and insurance products with the delivery of healthcare, so they can so what? Manage your health? Oh-ho-ho no! Bet against the timing of your death.

“That’s the internal arbitrage. It is the wet dream of the Lloyd’s of London syndicate. They would have loved to have had this opportunity. But guess what? They didn’t. United Healthcare did. They put two things together, which means they get to manage your life so they can time your death, so they can profit on both.”

Source: ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net / Reference: BitChute.com