the ongoing cover up of the global elite’s child sex blackmail operation
CensorshipJeffrey EpsteinSatanist Pedophiles

The Ongoing Cover Up of the Global Elite’s Child Sex Blackmail Operation

A cover up from the highest levels of government is underway as the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s child sex trafficking trial begins.

A Rally for Survivors in Solidarity with the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Survivors on Saturday December 4th at 1pm in Thomas Paine Park, New York, New York.

The Franklin Scandal by Nick Bryant details the true story of a nationwide pedophile ring that pandered children to a cabal of the rich and powerful, and has written a comprehensive article on the Epstein / Maxwell case.

If you haven’t yet had the opportunity, take a look at Jeffrey Epstein’s Black Book as Maxwell’s trial kicks off.

Sources: InfoWars.com; FreeWorldNews.tv

