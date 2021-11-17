cdc admits crushing rights of naturally immune without proof they transmit the virus + natural immunity superior to vaccine immunity

After formal demand, the CDC concedes it does not have proof of a single instance of a naturally immune individual spreading the virus.

You would assume that if the CDC was going to crush the civil and individual rights of those with natural immunity by having them expelled from school, fired from their jobs, separated from the military, and worse, the CDC would have proof of at least one instance of an unvaccinated, naturally immune individual transmitting the COVID-19 virus to another individual. If you thought this, you would be wrong.

My firm, on behalf of ICAN, asked the CDC for precisely this proof (see below). ICAN wanted to see proof of any instance in which someone who previously had COVID-19 became reinfected with and transmitted the virus to someone else. The CDC’s incredible response is that it does not have a single document reflecting that this has ever occurred. Not one. (See below.)

In contrast, there are endless documents reflecting cases of vaccinated individuals becoming infected with and transmitting the virus to others. Such as this study. And this study. And this study. And this study. It goes on and on…

But it gets worse. The CDC’s excuse for not having a shred of evidence of the naturally immune transmitting the virus is that “this information is not collected.” What?! No proof!

But yet the CDC is actively crushing the rights of millions of naturally immune individuals in this country if they do not get the vaccine on the assumption they can transmit the virus. But despite clear proof the vaccinated spread the virus, the CDC lifts restrictions on the vaccinated?! That is dystopian.

The facts about natural immunity are simple. Every single peer reviewed study has found that the naturally immune have far greater than 99% protection from having COVID-19, and this immunity does not wane.

In contrast, the COVID-19 vaccine provides, at best, 95% protection and this immunity wanes rapidly. I am no mathematician, but a constant 99% seems preferable to a 95% that quickly drops. And, while the vaccinated readily transmit the virus, not so for the naturally immune.

The lesson yet again is not that health authorities should never make mistakes. They will. It happens. The lesson is that civil and individual rights should never be contingent upon a medical procedure. Everyone, the naturally immune or otherwise, who wants to get vaccinated and boosted should be free to do so. But nobody should be coerced by the government to partake in any medical procedure.

The Obvious Wins Again: Natural Immunity Superior to Vaccine Immunity

The CDC is waging a war against its own credibility by refusing to accept natural immunity.

Does a Covid-19 vaccine provide better immunity than prior infection? While the pundits debated, the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) got to the bottom of this question. It engaged in a formal exchange with the CDC on this precise question. The unsurprising answer – natural immunity wins!

The exchange, while long, is definitely worth the read. In short – and this is going to be an understatement – the CDC fails to rebut the clear, consistent, and irrefutable science demonstrating the superiority of natural immunity compared to vaccine immunity.

In sum:

Who is more likely to get Covid-19 (the symptomatic disease)? The answer is clear. Natural immunity provides greater than 99% protection against Covid-19 while vaccine immunity is well below this level of protection even directly after vaccination and from there rapidly wanes.

The answer is clear. Natural immunity provides greater than 99% protection against Covid-19 while vaccine immunity is well below this level of protection even directly after vaccination and from there rapidly wanes. Who is more likely to become infected with and transmit the virus (with or without symptoms)? The answer is again crystal clear. Vaccine immunity does not prevent infection and transmission, while natural immunity does. As the Director of the CDC explained, the vaccinated need to wear masks because, “what [the COVID-19 vaccines] can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” (This point is also covered in a prior article.)

The answer is again crystal clear. Vaccine immunity does not prevent infection and transmission, while natural immunity does. As the Director of the CDC explained, the vaccinated need to wear masks because, “what [the COVID-19 vaccines] can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” (This point is also covered in a prior article.) Worse, based on official government data from the UK and Israel, the known adverse events from Covid-19 vaccine exceed the known benefits of vaccinating the naturally immune. See the exchange with the CDC linked above.

The CDC also does not provide a shred of evidence to contest that “after a world-wide hunt for any case of reinfection and transmission of SARS-CoV2, there is no evidence that an individual previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 is at risk of becoming re-infected and transmitting it to others.” (emphasis in original).

The CDC even has a detailed protocol for investigating reinfections. But yet is content to crush the rights of those with natural immunity unless they submit to its vaccine policies without documented cases of reinfection and transmission.

The lesson yet again is not that health authorities should never make mistakes. They will. It happens. The lesson is that civil and individual rights should never be contingent upon a medical procedure. Everyone, the naturally immune or otherwise, who wants to get vaccinated and boosted should be free to do so. But nobody should be coerced by the government to partake in any medical procedure.

