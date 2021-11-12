cdc admits it has no record of an unvaccinated person spreading covid after recovering from covid
CDC Admits It Has No Record of an Unvaccinated Person Spreading Covid After Recovering From Covid

Lawyers smell blood in the water.

The CDC admitted it has no record of an unvaccinated person spreading Covid after recovering from Covid in response to an attorney’s FOIA request.

by Cristina Laila

A New York attorney filed a FOIA request in September asking for “documents reflecting any documented case of an individual who (1) never received a Covid-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with Covid-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”

The CDC responded: “A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. The CDC Emergency Operation Center (EOC) conveyed that this information is not collected.”

A study examining T cell responses in Covid-19 convalescent individuals published earlier this year revealed natural immunity provides better protection against the China virus than vaccination.

Natural immunity doesn’t make Big Pharma any money which is why the Biden Regime and the CDC never talk about it.

