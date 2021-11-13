Cardiologist Who Said He ‘Won’t Cry at Funeral’ for ‘Selfish’ Unvaccinated People, Died Suddenly in His Sleep 2 Weeks After 3rd Covid Jab

A 52-year-old prominent New Brunswick cardiologist suddenly died in his sleep just two weeks after getting his 3rd Covid jab.

by Cristina Laila

Over the summer Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial attacked “selfish” people who choose not to take the Covid jab.

“For those that won’t get the shot for selfish reasons – whatever – I won’t cry at their funeral” Dr. Lutchmedial said in a July 2021 tweet.

The doctor unexpectedly died on November 8 – just two weeks after getting his 3rd jab on October 24.

Sohrab got his 3rd Covid vax on October 24, per a Facebook post.

According to Canadian media, Dr. Lutchmedial’s friends, family and colleagues are in shock over his sudden death.

CBC News reported:

“A prominent New Brunswick cardiologist has died, leaving behind a large gap in the system and the community, colleagues say.

Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial dedicated more than 20 years to the New Brunswick Heart Centre and the care of patients suffering from heart disease, said a statement from the staff of the New Brunswick Heart Centre.

‘It is with profound sadness that we report the sudden and unexpected death of a colleague, friend, father, partner and inspiring spirit,’ the statement says.

Lutchmedial died Monday in his sleep at his Saint John home, said Jean-François Légaré, the head of cardiac surgery at the New Brunswick Heart Centre. He was 52.”