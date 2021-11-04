24-Year-Old Hockey Star Boris Sadecky Died After Collapsing on Ice in Cardiac Arrest Last Friday

Professional hockey player Boris Sadecky passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest last Friday during a match in Austria. Earlier this week soccer star Emil Palssan collapsed in cardiac arrest during match play in Europe.

by Jim Hoft

Sadecky was 24 and in good health. 80% of the league’s players are vaccinated with the experimental COVID vaccines.

Hollywood LA News reported:

Professional ice-hockey player Boris Sadecky died Wednesday in the wake of his cardiac arrest last Friday during an ice-hockey match in Austria.

The death of the striker was announced by his team, the Bratislava Capitals.

Last Friday, Boris Sadecky collapsed in the middle of the ice during the match in Dornbirn. Even after days of intensive treatment, Sadecky passed away.

“It is with deep sadness in our hearts and with regret that we announce the death of our player Boris Sadecky. Our condolences to family and friends,” wrote the Capitals.

Sadecky was only 24 years old… As of September 25, over 80 percent of the league’s players had received COVID shots.