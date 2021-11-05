bill gates wants us & uk to spend tens of billions on ‘germ games’ to prepare for bioterrorist attacks
Bill Gates has raised alarms with critics by suggesting that billions of dollars be invested into a global pandemic task force running “germ games” to prepare for future outbreaks or biological attacks.

Bill Gates during UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow © Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS.

Gates made his comments during a discussion with the chair of the Health Select Committee and former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the COP26 summit this week.

“It’ll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the [World Health Organization] level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing what I call ‘germ games’ where you practice,” Gates said.

He gave a ‘what-if’ scenario of bioterrorists releasing smallpox in multiple airports as a potential “germ game” that could be used to prepare for an attack.

According to Gates, both the US and UK will need to spend “tens of billions” on research and development.

