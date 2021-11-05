bill gates wants us & uk to spend tens of billions on ‘germ games’ to prepare for bioterrorist attacks

Bill Gates has raised alarms with critics by suggesting that billions of dollars be invested into a global pandemic task force running “germ games” to prepare for future outbreaks or biological attacks.

Gates made his comments during a discussion with the chair of the Health Select Committee and former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the COP26 summit this week.

“It’ll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the [World Health Organization] level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing what I call ‘germ games’ where you practice,” Gates said.

ALERT: Bill Gates has warned of bioterrorist attacks and urged international authorities, including the World Health Organization, to prepare by engaging in “germ games.” More: https://t.co/Cmc3lEjYDW pic.twitter.com/ndFYTrMopV — eatlovepray21 (@eatlovepray211) November 4, 2021

Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks and urges world leaders to use 'germ games' for the formation of a new billion-dollar WHO Pandemic Task Force

Germ Games? Pandemic Task Force?

Hunger Games…https://t.co/3Lcs1H0xiF — Tess Summers 🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@tesssummers98) November 4, 2021

Bill is ready to drain governments of more untold $$$Billions and send more people into early retirement as he warns of a BioTerrorist attack. This warning is reminiscent of a description he gave on the Steven Colbert show in Summer ‘20.. https://t.co/BMsCOJlzja — Mucho Gusto (@Outcome42) November 4, 2021

He gave a ‘what-if’ scenario of bioterrorists releasing smallpox in multiple airports as a potential “germ game” that could be used to prepare for an attack.

Watch Bill Gates Admitting That Vaccines Are His Best Investment to Date: $10 Billion Investment In Vaccines Brought Him $200 BILLIONS (A Return of 20:1).

According to Gates, both the US and UK will need to spend “tens of billions” on research and development.

Continue reading on RT.com