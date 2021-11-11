bill gates finally admits to failure of covid vaccines
Bill Gates Finally Admits to Failure of COVID Vaccines

In an interview last week with Policy Exchange, creepy Bill Gates finally admitted the dangerous COVID vaccines were not working as advertised.

Gates is one of the leading cheerleaders for the COVID vaccines and was one of the first globalists to call for numerous and continual coronavirus shots.

But despite the fact that the vaccines don’t work as advertised and thousands are reportedly getting sick and dying from the vaccines, the globalist elites continue to push for multiple shots.

Bill Gates: “The economic damage, the deaths. It’s been completely horrific and I would expect that will lead the R&D projects to focus on things we didn’t have today. We didn’t have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission. We need a new way of doing the vaccines.”

Despite being one of the largest proponents of presently-available COVID-19 vaccines, Gates admits to the failure of the vaccine industry that he has worked tirelessly to prop up.

 

