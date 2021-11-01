bezos and prince charles fly in private jets to meet for a ‘cup of tea’ and complain about you emitting too much co2

Take a look a these private jet flying billionaires sitting in a mansion complaining about you emitting too much carbon.

by Steve Watson

While they spend the next two weeks lecturing everyone else about doing more to tackle climate change, elitists including Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles and Bill Gates have been slammed for flying around everyday on carbon spewing private jets.

Bezos met with Prince Charles Sunday in a massive mansion near Glasgow for a ‘cup of tea’ and a chat about climate change, after both of them arrived in private jets.

Bezos touched down in Scotland on Sunday at Prestwick Airport in a $65million Gulfstream plane, just one of FOUR HUNDRED private jets to land at the airport ahead of the COP 26 summit.

Bezos’ social media pages quickly filled up with images of him and his wife lounging in the luxurious mansion with the heir to the British throne, waxing lyrical about how they are fighting climate change:

Yes it's nice of someone who goes galavanting around in Range Rovers and private jets with an entourage of security to tell us about carbon reduction. Ridiculous. — Lodge Rebel (@McGeerafe) October 31, 2021

How ECO friendly is yout yacht? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ygeI62bgfR — Čeněk Stýblo (@CenekStyblo) October 31, 2021

Prince Charles just flew 16,000 miles on private jets & helicopters within the space of just 2 weeks. 162 tons of CO2 emitted. 18 times that of the average Brit. I think he should 'change his attitude' and behavior first. https://t.co/UnnR9SIwHX — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 31, 2021

In under two weeks Prince Charles @ClarenceHouse has managed on private jets & helicopters to clock up: Over 16,000 miles

Cost taxpayers £280,000

Emitted 162 tons of CO2 That's 18x more than the average Brit. Don't worried mate I've put on my coat & turned down the heating. pic.twitter.com/mXdHRngCz2 — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) October 31, 2021

But how else would the global elite properly be able to tackle 'climate change' other than taking private jets to meet in person? Do it online. You locked us down and made us speak to our loved ones via frigging Zoom calls for a year.#COP26Glasgow — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 31, 2021

Speaking of luxury super yachts, Bezos along with 50 other guests were flown in helicopters from Bill Gates’ $2 million a week rental super yacht this weekend to the Sea Me Beach club in Fethiye, off the coast of Turkey for Gates’ 66th birthday party.

The Daily Mail reported on the story, noting that the jet fuel used to power helicopters emits 21.095 pounds of carbon dioxide per gallon burned.

Gates, another eco-warrior, also spent the weekend choppering between the resort and the super yacht some 60 miles away, which emits 7,020 tons of carbon dioxide per year, or 19 tons per day.

Such climate heroes!

More from people who will be bashing the rest of us again next week about – climate change…https://t.co/7trSgCCfbq — RD Carrington (@rdcarrington) October 31, 2021

'Guess the climate rules don't apply to them': Outrage as billionaire eco warrior #BillGates flies #JeffBezos and FIFTY guests in helicopters to Turkish beach resort from his $2M-a-week yacht for his 66th birthday https://t.co/ImrG6QYNpE — judy morris (@judymorris3) November 1, 2021

The sick and twisted for a "66th" birthday party 🤮☠️ not to mention their carbon footprint 🤦🏻‍♂️ do as I say not as I dohttps://t.co/c8SZf5VlHF@familyman20181

☕✝️ — linz (@supergranlinz) October 31, 2021

Conservative estimates suggest that the private jets landing in Glasgow for the COP26 meeting will emit 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. The jets arriving in Scotland on Sunday alone caused an air traffic jam which meant some jets had to land to drop off climate warriors, then take off again empty and fly up to 30 miles elsewhere to find space to land again and park.

‘Important people’ are rather dim! 🙄 Hypocrite airways? Jeff Bezos's £48m Gulf Stream leads parade of 400 private jets into COP26 including Prince Albert of Monaco, scores of royals and dozens of 'green' CEOs- as huge traffi…

via https://t.co/Ivx5nFRyZg https://t.co/4uVrVJ0dMR — MidLifeNorfolkWife (@NorfolkWife) November 1, 2021

They’re saving the planet and you’re killing it, apparently.