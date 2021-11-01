bezos and prince charles fly in private jets to meet for a ‘cup of tea’ and complain about you emitting too much co2
Global Warming Hoax

Bezos and Prince Charles Fly in Private Jets to Meet for a ‘Cup of Tea’ and Complain About You Emitting Too Much CO2

Take a look a these private jet flying billionaires sitting in a mansion complaining about you emitting too much carbon.

by Steve Watson

While they spend the next two weeks lecturing everyone else about doing more to tackle climate change, elitists including Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles and Bill Gates have been slammed for flying around everyday on carbon spewing private jets.

Bezos met with Prince Charles Sunday in a massive mansion near Glasgow for a ‘cup of tea’ and a chat about climate change, after both of them arrived in private jets.

Bezos touched down in Scotland on Sunday at Prestwick Airport in a $65million Gulfstream plane, just one of FOUR HUNDRED private jets to land at the airport ahead of the COP 26 summit.

Bezos’ social media pages quickly filled up with images of him and his wife lounging in the luxurious mansion with the heir to the British throne, waxing lyrical about how they are fighting climate change:

 

Speaking of luxury super yachts, Bezos along with 50 other guests were flown in helicopters from Bill Gates’ $2 million a week rental super yacht this weekend to the Sea Me Beach club in Fethiye, off the coast of Turkey for Gates’ 66th birthday party.

The Daily Mail reported on the story, noting that the jet fuel used to power helicopters emits 21.095 pounds of carbon dioxide per gallon burned.

Gates, another eco-warrior, also spent the weekend choppering between the resort and the super yacht some 60 miles away, which emits 7,020 tons of carbon dioxide per year, or 19 tons per day.

Such climate heroes!

Must-read article on the subject: Bill Gates Is A MASSIVE Global Warming Hypocrite.

Conservative estimates suggest that the private jets landing in Glasgow for the COP26 meeting will emit 13,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. The jets arriving in Scotland on Sunday alone caused an air traffic jam which meant some jets had to land to drop off climate warriors, then take off again empty and fly up to 30 miles elsewhere to find space to land again and park.

They’re saving the planet and you’re killing it, apparently.

