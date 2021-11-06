Something Very Weird Happening in Western Australia: Hospitals Overwhelmed & Vaccinations Continue But THEY HAVE NO COVID

Noted by Alex Berenson, something very weird is happening in the state of Western Australia (WA) home to a population of almost 3 million people. The WA state has been locked down and isolated from the COVID-19 impacts in the eastern states.

There are very few COVID cases in locked down Western Australia, which has allowed them time to prepare for the potential arrival of the virus which includes a massive vaccination effort. The state has modeled an anticipated arrival of the COVID virus in early 2022, early next year.

zHowever, as the vaccination rates increase, the hospitals are being overwhelmed with new patients and the Premier cannot explain why.

Alex Berernson notes comments made by WA Premier Mark McGowan on October 31st about hospitals being currently overwhelmed:

“Our hospitals are under enormous pressure. This is the same in [the rest of Australia]. This has been something no one has ever seen before, the growth in demand in our hospitals, why it is is hard, hard to know… There is huge numbers of people coming through the door, so we’re doing everything we can to try to manage it,” says Premier McGowan.

The issue is apparently worsening. In an interview yesterday (Wed, Nov 3rd), Premier McGowan announced a massive expansion of hospital capacity due to an existing and undefined current influx in patients that is overwhelming hospital capacity.

COVID-19 was anticipated to arrive next year. Proactively, mass vaccinations are ongoing. It is during this period of mass vaccinations when the hospitals are being overwhelmed by new patients. These hospitalizations have nothing to do with COVID infections.

Obviously something is very wrong:

COVID-19, or any variant therein, is non-existent in the Western Australia population.

The Western Australia population is being vaccinated.

The hospitals in Western Australia are now overwhelmed, and not by COVID-19.

What else could the problem be other than the vaccinations causing hospitalizations?

Premier McGowan looks like a politician in a very difficult position…

1/ In a press conference on October 31st, 2021, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan revealed the state's hospital system is under extraordinary pressure. And they don't know why. (The state has recorded 1,112 Covid cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic).

