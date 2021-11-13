Appeals Court Re-Affirms Halt on Biden’s Covid Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses – Cites ‘Severe’ Risks

In September the Biden Regime dropped the iron fist on the private sector and mandated all employees get jabbed or tested weekly for Covid… OR ELSE.

In addition to telling all 2.1 million federal employees to get jabbed or face firing, the Biden regime mandated all companies with 100+ employees to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated.

Small businesses that do not comply with the Biden Regime’s new Covid mandates will face hefty fines.

The mandate was supposed to go into effect January 4, 2022.

However, last week an appeals court issued a stay and temporarily halted Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

The ruling in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit came after several Republican state attorneys general filed lawsuits against the administration.

The court said that they found “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the mandate.

The Biden Regime was directed to respond to the request for a permanent injunction against the ruling by Monday evening.

On Friday the US Appeals Court for the Fifth Circuit upheld its decision to put a halt on Biden’s vax mandate for businesses with 100 employees.

The court said the mandate “exposes [petitioners] to severe financial risk” and “threatens to decimate their workforces (and business prospects).”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the win on Friday.

Citing Texas’s “compelling argument[s],” the 5th Circuit has stayed OSHA’s unconstitutional and illegal private-business vaccine mandate. WE WON! Litigation will continue, but this is a massive victory for #Texas and for FREEDOM from Biden’s tyranny and lawlessness. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) November 12, 2021

