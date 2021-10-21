Woman ‘Predicted’ Global Pandemic That Will Lead to Vax Mandates, Just 4 Months Before the COVID Outbreak – Pointed Finger at Bill Gates

“This is what’s going to happen globally if we don’t wake up,” the YouTuber accurately predicted.

by Kelen McBreen

A video uploaded to YouTube on September 20, 2019 is going viral after predictions made in the post ended up coming true over the next couple of years.

The video was shot almost four months before the World Health Organization first announced a mysterious coronavirus-related pneumonia was found spreading in Wuhan, China.

Posted by the YouTube channel Cabin Talk, a woman named Claudia told her followers, “They are planning a pandemic, I am so sure of that.”

“First of all, Bill Gates said there will be a pandemic and at least 38 million people will die,” she added.

Continuing, Claudia told viewers about a 2019 Trump executive order initiating a task force committed to rapidly producing vaccines in case of a virus outbreak.

“How much more clear can it get that we have mandatory adult vaccines just around the corner?” the YouTuber asked. “This is where we are at in this country and if there is a pandemic anywhere, there will be global everything. Because you know what will happen? All the countries will say we have to rally together because with airplanes, the viruses can travel so fast, and we’ll all globally implement the same damn laws which will be mandatory vaccines with toxic shit in our bodies that has not at all been proven effective or safe.”

She noted that California already gave lawmakers the power to implement Martial Law if an outbreak of any kind was deemed enough of a threat to warrant such a move.

“This is what’s going to happen globally if we don’t wake up,” Claudia warned. “I mean honestly, what else do you need to know?”

The Cabin Talk host told the people Big Pharma is already paying doctors bonuses to shoot up children with an excessive amount of potentially dangerous vaccinations.

“If there was a place to go globally where it is better, I would go,” she explained. “But, this is the epicenter. The United States of America, corporate inc. is the epicenter of the problem. If we collectively don’t stand up to this utter bullshit, then forget it, it’s gonna be game fucking over.”

The woman continued, saying, “I don’t care if you believe in vaccines or not, if you believe they’re good and safe and have cured the fucking plague. I don’t care! What I want is to decide over my body, what goes into my body! If you want to get the vaccines, go right ahead knock yourself out. But, I want to decide whether I want that in my body and parents should be able to decide whether it goes into their children’s bodies.”

“We don’t have a lot of time,” Claudia accurately said to conclude her video. “Make your mind up today and fight for your rights.”

The seemingly prophetic YouTuber asked how the government could mandate something that carries the risk of death, especially for children.

However, as clairvoyant as the woman’s video may appear to be halfway through 2021, the globalist eugenicist agenda has been publicly laid out for decades.

Making observations after reading the elite’s own white papers is what got Infowars founder Alex Jones the nickname “The Oracle of Austin.”

As far back as 2010, Jones warned his audience of the globalist agenda to use an engineered bioweapon to usher in a new era of global government and a one-world currency.

Check out some of Alex Jones’ most astonishing pandemic predictions: