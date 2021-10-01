wikipedia co founder says online encyclopedia is now largely just 'leftist propaganda'
Wikipedia Co-Founder Says Online Encyclopedia is Now Largely Just ‘Leftist Propaganda’

Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has blasted the site for its slide into “leftist propaganda,” accusing it of long since abandoning impartiality and simply becoming an amplifier for mainstream news narratives.

Sanger co-founded Wikipedia with with Jimmy Wales in 2001.

During an interview with the Epoch Times, Sanger noted that the online encyclopedia began with noble intentions but is now just another tool to demonize people who challenge the consensus.

“Wikipedia made a real effort at neutrality for, I would say, its first five years or so,” said Sanger, adding, “And then … it began a long, slow slide into what I would call leftist propaganda.”

Wikipedia is run by around 125,000 volunteer editors, the vast majority of whom are leftists, with a further 1,000 administrators who enjoy special privileges to block others who go against the grain.

Sanger explained how Wikipedia now serves not just to skew information, but to viciously demonize anyone on the right or anyone deemed to be a “contrarian.”

Wikipedia “casts them as conspiracy theorists, are far right or whatever, when they and their friends and people who know them well would never describe them in that way,” Sanger said.

After banning sources such as Fox News or the Daily Mail, Wikipedia now relies almost entirely on far-left outlets and legacy media sources to determine truth.

“More recently, they’ve gotten rid of almost all conservative news sources as sources for their articles,” he said

“And so as the news media has shifted, and as the establishment, frankly, has shifted more to the left or to the left, the content of Wikipedia has followed suit.”

As we previously highlighted, a perfect example of Wikipedia’s extreme political bias was evident when the website’s editors deliberately sought to bury links between convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton.

The fact that Clinton flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ private jet at least 26 times, which was reported by the media multiple times back in 2016, disappeared from Wikipedia before it was added back in after an outcry.

Editors also sought to scrub any of Epstein’s links to Clinton while amplifying his links to Donald Trump, which were less direct and less damaging.

Reference: Summit.news

