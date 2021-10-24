analysis of vaers data 5,427% increase in deaths following covid shots compared to all vaccines the past 10 years
CoronavirusVaccines

Analysis of VAERS Data: 5,427% Increase in Deaths Following COVID Shots Compared to ALL Vaccines the Past 10 Years

Dr. Jessica Rose has given another presentation based on her analysis of the CDC and FDA VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) data.

by Brian Shilhavy

analysis of vaers data 5,427% increase in deaths following covid shots compared to all vaccines the past 10 years

Dr. Jessica Rose has a BSc in Applied Mathematics and completed her MSc in Immunology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.

vaers counts and deaths past 10 years

She recently made a presentation to the World Council for Health, and her analysis of the data in VAERS revealed that in 2021 there has been a 5,427% increase in deaths following COVID-19 shots, and a 1,373% increase in adverse reactions following COVID-19 shots, as compared to all other vaccines given out for the past 10 years.

vaers percentage of aes

Another incredible statistic she found was that about one out of every 324 individuals receiving a COVID-19 shot has reported an adverse event.

In one of her previous analysis’ she determined that the data in VAERS is under-reported by a factor of X42. This would mean that about one out of every 8 individuals receiving a COVID-19 shot is reporting an adverse reaction.

This is the kind of analysis on the VAERS data that the CDC and FDA are supposed to be doing, and then removing experimental products that are killing and harming so many people.

But as we have exposed so many times over the past decade, these federal agencies are very corrupt, and the people running them go on to take lucrative positions with large pharmaceutical companies.

Public health is not their concern, but profits for Big Pharma.

Her presentation is on our Bitchute and Rumble channels:

Teachers at Colorado Springs School Force Children to Tape Masks to Their Face Previous post

Related Articles

teachers at colorado springs school force children to tape masks to their face
CoronavirusTyrannyWar on Children

Teachers at Colorado Springs School Force Children to Tape Masks to Their Face

drs. ardis and mccullough talk about covid driven fear in the medical profession
ControlCoronavirusTyranny

Drs. Ardis and McCullough Talk About COVID-Driven Fear in the Medical Profession

uk health security agency children are 69% more likely to be hospitalised with covid 19 if fully vaccinated
CoronavirusHealthcareVaccines

UK Health Security Agency: Children Are 69% More Likely to Be Hospitalised With Covid-19 if Fully Vaccinated

cdc director we ‘may need to update our definition of fully vaccinated’ – jabs forever
CoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

CDC Director: We ‘May Need to Update Our Definition of Fully Vaccinated’ – Jabs FOREVER