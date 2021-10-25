‘Vaccine’ Murder Charges Accepted by Prosecutors – Officials Intentionally Killed Patients

We still don’t know the true origins of Covid-19, but if you had a conspiracy theory that it was created to destroy freedom in all English-speaking countries, it wouldn’t be a bad theory. Because everywhere the English language is spoken, it seems, centuries of freedom have been obliterated in the name of containing a virus that most people are at near-zero risk from.

In Canada, the police will show up at your church on Easter to shut down services. In Australia, people were banned from leaving the country or crossing state lines. They’ve gone through multiple waves of strict lockdowns. They force people to download phone apps to confirm they’re where they say they are.

Police will even walk up and inspect your coffee cup to make sure it really has coffee, to ensure that you’re actually allowed to pull your mask down outside.

And then there’s the United Kingdom, which has some of the most horrifying behavior of all.

Just like New York state here in the U.S., the U.K. had an extremely deadly ‘first wave” of coronavirus, and it fell disproportionately on senior care facilities, where deaths were absolutely off the charts in April and May of 2020. But were the seniors there dying of Covid or of government misconduct?

One thing that is now confirmed is that doctors in British care facilities instituted a blanket “Do Not Resuscitate” orders for all patients under their care during the outbreaks. You heard that right.

Without doing anything at all to assess individual patients, they just decided that if any patients stopped breathing, they’d simply let them die.

Now, all of that is under investigation. They’ve found evidence that thousands of patients admitted to the hospital were almost immediately tagged with DNR orders. And these orders were especially likely to be given to patients who were disabled in some capacity, including if they had an intellectual disability that made them unable to consent to a DNR order.

It’s not hard to figure out what was happening. British doctors and health administrators and possible government officials were making the decision to let the weak and undesirable die off rather than trying to save them. These aren’t wild theories, we know this happened. You can read about it in the major British newspapers if you want.

Sources: RedVoiceMedia.com; The Stew Peters Show