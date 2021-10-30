Spacetime Portals Manufactured by Physicists Opened a Doorway for Interdimensional Entities

In 1994, a small group of carefully selected individuals gained access to an elusive underground base in Africa. Their organization, RAND & Associates, worked within the CERN-like collider facility. Each team member was monitored by military personnel constantly. Everything from travel arrangements to living accommodations were overseen by appointed United States Command soldiers.

Various highly classified missions took place miles beneath the surface world. Experiments included space-time fabrication, programming of dark matter and quantum energy formation. However, one particular assignment would permanently alter the lives of every researcher involved.

The Channelled Holographic Access Network Interface, also known as CHANI, refers to a project in which scientists made continuous contact with an interdimensional entity. Despite details remaining classified, it is understood the connection did not involve a physical channeler. Neutrality was vital and achieved by removing biased human observation.

Through computer-interfacing technology, wrongly interpreted or misconstrued messages could be avoided. During this period, analyzers asked the being more than twenty-thousand questions: 95% received answers. Over five years of communication ensued.

An Extraterrestrial Emerges

A stargate had opened inside of the subterranean laboratory. Eager physicists worked in a cautious and calculated manner while verifying the extraterrestrial’s identity.

According to the otherworldly specimen, they were an advanced humanoid inhabiting a planet and timeline parallel to our own. The cosmic visitor warned their world and Earth would ultimately be colliding. Experiments conducted at CERN involving “dark portal matters” created a sonic boom and the subsequent merging of dimensions.

In fact, across the solar system, other alien races were experiencing similiar shifts. Mankind and its interstellar relatives reached a pivotal crossroads.

Scientists dubbed this final universal assimilation period as the ‘fuse year’. While that unprecedented time approached, numerous changes would occur. These minute indicators were thought to only affect a small portion of the population initially. Based on the spirit’s messages, a list was compiled of specific elements to look out for.

Some chronological key developments included the following:

Subtle changes in time perception

A waking-dream or ‘ Twilight Zone ’ type feeling

Acquisition of extrasensory abilities such as telepathy

An enhanced visual spectrum awareness in which experiencers see beyond physical sight and into other planes of existence

Spiritual awakening combined with a sensation of collective oneness

Consciousness of the duality of time and space

In addition to foreseeing impending societal transformations, the entity (Chani) also made a series of intriguing statements.

Artificial Moon: The celestial space rock is not a natural heavenly body. Our lunar satellite was intentionally brought into orbit for sinister purposes. Malevolent beings installed the synthetic planetoid in order to control and enslave humanity. Lunar emissions generate a variety of psychological and physical effects.

Reptilians: Eons ago, a bipedal lizard-like race colonized countless galaxies. Chani’s ancestors defeated these nefarious invaders. For centuries, Earthlings were unknowingly being manipulated by this sinister force. Society’s evolution as a whole has been hindered due to the reptilian presence. Reptoids inhabit unseen planes of existence just beyond the spectrum of visible light.

Hollow Earth: An ancient civilization of subterrestrial beings live underground in a realm called Agartha. These interior Earth-dwellers are incredibly wise and far more advanced than humans. Chani described them as a peaceful ‘dragon-like’ species. People could gain insight on spiritual advancement from these cavern-inhabitants.

Dangers of CERN: Globalist leaders believe the world will soon be ending and are desperately trying to escape with manufactured vortexes. Further experimentation will open Pandora’s Box. They are playing with ‘dark matters’ and such pursuits have dire repercussions. Humanity must halt all hadron particle acceleration-related activities before it is too late.

Hazardous HAARP: High-Frequency Active Auroral Research, the secretive ionospheric analysis facility, is causing irreversible planetary damage. Instruments utilized to alter upper atmospheric conditions are disrupting the natural state and will result in cataclysmic repercussions. These operations must stop in order to restore balance. Proceeding with HAARP endeavors will only make the Earth ‘angry’.

Law of Attraction: Thoughts create our reality. Belief is a powerful force capable of altering existing trajectories. Manifestation can ultimately be controlled by the mind. Intention is essential to acquire desired outcomes. Ideas in the conscious and subconscious brain become physically obtained.

Oceanic Matters: Dolphins are able to heal through sound and harmonics. Porpoise clicking produces a specific vibration that can transform brainwaves. Other undiscovered sentient creatures live deep within the sea. Once the ocean’s elemental composition is fully understood, cosmic travel will naturally follow.

By October of 1999, RAND & Associates had been conversing with the entity for more than half a decade. As a new millennium quickly approached anxieties regarding the existing infrastructure surmounted. Upper management instructed technicians to update all computer systems in preparation for Y2K.

Upon completion of the software and hardware overhaul, transmissions both to and from Chani abruptly ceased. Engineers desperately tried to reestablish the lost connection. Every attempt at repairing the network failed and restoration efforts seemed futile. After troubleshooting for several unsuccessful months, the project finally ended in April of 2000.

Did it Really Happen?

Initial public knowledge of the confidential discourse came from a whistleblower who shared intel on an internet forum in 2008. To date, multiple predictions have come true including the Deepwater Horizon oil-well disaster, Fukushima’s nuclear meltdown, and subsequent radiation contamination.

On August 8, 2000, a mysterious encrypted document was released by the Central Intelligence Agency labeled CHANI. Interestingly, this is the very same year officials involved halted their program. Given the bizarre events transpiring globally, it no longer seems farfetched to wonder if we did indeed slip into an alternate dimension.

One thing is certain: who doesn’t feel like they are living in the Twilight Zone these days?

Source: DownTheChupacabraHole.com