pfizer scientist admits ‘your antibodies are probably better than the vaccination’

Several Pfizer scientists admitted in undercover video by Project Veritas that antibodies provide equal or better protection against COVID-19 compared to the vaccine.

In Part 4 of its #CovidVaxExposed series, Project Veritas released footage of three Pfizer officials admitting that their company’s vaccine just isn’t as effective as natural immunity.

Nick Karl, a scientist directly involved in the production of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, explained that natural immunity is more effective than the experimental injection.

“When somebody is naturally immune — like they got COVID — they probably have more antibodies against the virus. When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus… So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination,” Karl said, but insisted vaccine mandates are still a good thing.

Study: Antibodies Persist for More Than a Year After COVID-19 Infection

“The city [of New York] needs like vax cards and everything,” he continued. “It’s just about making it so inconvenient for unvaccinated people to the point where they’re just like, ‘F*ck it. I’ll get it.’ You know?”

Pfizer’s Senior Associate Scientist Chris Croce corroborated Karl’s assertion about COVID immunity’s superiority over the vaccine.

A PV journalist if natural immunity protects an individual “as much as the vaccine.”

“Probably more,” Croce replied, adding, “You’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response.”

Croce also lamented that Pfizer’s bottom line trumps public health.

“So, what happened to the monoclonal antibody treatments?” the PV journalist asked.

“[It got] pushed to the side,” Croce said, because of “money. It’s disgusting.”

“I still feel like I work for an evil corporation because it comes down to profits in the end. I mean, I’m there to help people, not to make millions and millions of dollars. So, I mean, that’s the moral dilemma.”

“Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now,” he added.

Finally, the third Pfizer scientist Rahul Khandke confessed his company demands its employees keep valuable information about natural immunity from the public.

“We’re bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like — be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public,’” Khandke said.

Khandke also claimed proof of antibodies would be just as useful as proof of vaccination.

“If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up,” he said.

This comes as the media, the Biden administration, and medical establishment continue to ignore the clear science showing natural immunity provides many times more protection against Covid compared to the experimental mRNA vaccine.

Source and reference: InfoWars.com; YouTube.com