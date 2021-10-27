rand paul blasts lying fauci over 'civilization ending' experiments
CoronavirusInspiration

Rand Paul Blasts Lying Fauci Over ‘Civilization-ending’ Experiments

Senator Rand Paul, who was again proven right after the National Institutes of Health admitted it did fund gain of function experiments on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, has blasted Anthony Fauci for lying for a year and a half about research that “could destroy civilization.”

by Steve Watson

rand paul blasts lying fauci over 'civilization ending' experiments

Screenshot

Appearing on Fox News Thursday, Paul urged that Fauci has intentionally “been parsing words” as a way of never admitting that gain of function took place in NIH funded Chinese labs.

“They still to this day are trying to get around the truth,” Paul said, adding “They say ‘well it was unexpected that it gained function’.”

The Senator continued, noting that Fauci’s “declination is this: it’s inadvertent, we didn’t know they were going to gain function. That is what a gain of function experiment is,’” Paul explained.

“You don’t know when you combine two viruses that they will be more deadly, but it might be if you have half a brain you know if you combine two viruses it might be more deadly,” Paul proclaimed.

The Senator also noted that while he has referred Fauci to the Justice Department for investigation, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland is more concerned with targeting “moms complaining about what they are teaching in school.”

Watch:

Earlier Paul had tweeted “I told you so doesn’t even begin to cover it here,” after NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence A. Tabak admitted in a letter to Rep. James Comer (R-KY) that a “limited experiment” was conducted to determine whether “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

Earlier in the year Fauci had the gall to accuse Senator Paul of being the liar:

In a further interview with ABC News, Paul urged “I’ve been asking my counterparts, Democrats across the aisle, to investigate this. Not for partisan reasons, but because both sides should want to prevent another pandemic from occurring.”

“Right now we have a virus where the whole world has been turned on its head, it has a 1% mortality. Can you imagine if they create something in a lab that has a 15% mortality or 50% mortality?” Paul warned, adding “Some of the viruses they have been experimenting with in Wuhan have 50% mortality.”

The Senator added “This isn’t just about Dr. Fauci lying, this is about trying to make sure that we don’t get an even worse plague or pandemic that comes out of a lab. We do this research in our country, it needs to be looked at.”

Paul further emphasised that Fauci “is the world’s biggest supporter of gain-of-function,” and that “he should accept responsibility and immediately resign and step down from government.”

During a Department of Justice oversight hearing Thursday, Representative Andy Biggs questioned Merrick Garland about Fauci’s lies, noting that they constitute perjury, asking whether Garland would be opening an investigation.

Garland responded “Again, I’ll refer to the long standing departmental norm that we don’t comment about investigations pending or unpending, the general point that you’re making normally would come with a referral from the relevant committee.”

Watch:

Leaked Government Report: Vaccine Passports Could Actually Increase Spread of COVID Previous post

Related Articles

leaked government report vaccine passports could actually increase spread of covid
CoronavirusImmunity PassportsVaccines

Leaked Government Report: Vaccine Passports Could Actually Increase Spread of COVID

brazilian president bolsonaro reads report connecting covid vaccines to aids
CoronavirusVaccines

CENSORED: Brazilian President Bolsonaro Reads Report Connecting COVID Vaccines to AIDS

comcast censors tv ad by family claiming 12yo daughter was paralyzed by pfizer jab
CensorshipCoronavirusVaccines

Comcast Censors TV Ad by Family Claiming 12yo Daughter was Paralyzed by Pfizer Jab

australian health official issues threat that is borderline a crime against humanity
CoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

Australian Health Official Issues Threat That is Borderline a Crime Against Humanity: ‘We Will Be Bringing in Virus in Vaccinated People… Every Single Queenslander is Going to Get Exposed to the Covid-19 Virus and Will Get Infected. But if You’re Vaccinated, That’s Not a Problem.’