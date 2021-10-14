Polish Doctor Claims He Found a LIFE FORM in the Pfizer Comirnaty Shot

Another strange COVID vaccine life form has been discovered under the microscope, this time made of aluminum and carbon. The discovery was made by a Polish doctor by the name of Dr. Franc Zalewski.

Throughout his video presentation, he calls it “the thing.” He found it in the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine shot, in 1 of 3 vials he studied. Dr. Zalewski’s discovery comes on top of the research of many other independent doctors, scientists and researchers (Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Zandre Botha and Dr. John B.) who also found that the COVID vaccine contains all sorts of questionable and outright horrific contents – graphene, nanometals, PEG, parasites, self-propelling creatures with tentacles, synthetic fibers and synthetic self-assembling circular structures.

COVID Vaccine Life Form: “The Thing” of Aluminum, Bromine and Carbon

So what is this thing? Similar to what Madej found under the microscope, it’s some kind of synthetic creature with tentacles. Zalewski compares it to something from a science fiction movie, including The Matrix, which contained an entity which “flies, had tentacles, and attaches itself to other things.”

In this case, Zalewski carefully measured “the thing” and discovered the ratio of its head to its legs (a head of 20 microns/micrometers to legs of 2.5 millimeters, which equals a ratio of 1:125).

He believes that “the thing” will grow and develop inside people’s bodies, commenting:

“It seems to have a head and 3 legs … It hasn’t been created to just sit there and do nothing … This is a life form … It grew/developed in 4 days … Is this a plant? Dust? ‘A being’ given to people in eggs in a fertile/ suitable environment. Somewhere closeby there might be some sort of signal which caused that being to start living. Just as pinecone seeds won’t grow unless they will be in a suitable environment on fertile ground, the same “that thing” seems not to be moving. It may be dormant/sleeping … I hope it won’t be activated.”

Zalewski also points out that he saw more than of these creatures, putting to rest any claims this was just a coincidence.

Indeed, with all the discoveries that have been made now, replete with microscopic imagery, could anyone who has looked squarely at the evidence still believe this is some giant coincidence rather than the coldly calculated transhumanistic agenda?

Zalewski suggests that graphene in the vaccine acts as a kind of food or catalyst for “the thing” because the vaccine contains the eggs of “the thing” which appear to hatch in the presence of graphene.

Another Video Claims to Show Real-Time Self-Assembling Graphene in Pfizer Vaccine

Independent analysis of the COVID vax continues worldwide. Speaking of Pfizer and graphene, there is another video circulating (with German subtitles) that claims to show the contents of the Pfizer vax under a microscope. The video starts of with lots of tiny white dots or points, and some black ones too. As it progresses, you can see the points slowly connect to make lines, which reinforces a key theme of the synthetic life forms contained within the COVID non-vaccines: self-assembly.

The COVID Vax is a Tool of Bioterrorism and Transhumanism

NWO (New World Order) propaganda promotes the idea that you need to be scared of new threat of bioterrorism and that government will save and protect you. You do need to watch out for bioterrorism but government will be the one perpetrating it, not preventing it. The real bioterrorism is not from some make-believe virus but rather contaminated fake-vaccines with horrific synthetic parasites which, the evidence would suggest, can self-assemble, self-replicate and proliferate inside the human body.

Zalewski comments several times that people have taken the COVID vax voluntarily. Voluntarily. And now many of them will probably harbor aluminum-based life formsinside their bodies. There is so much information now rapidly coming out exposing the COVID vax contents.

Hopefully, this information will be shared around the world and will help, by its horrific nature, to put an end to the COVID scamdemic more quickly than it would otherwise have ended. Hopefully, a realization will dawn on those who have been programmed by the mainstream narrative, or who are still on the fence, so they awaken from their slumber and understand what is truly happening here.