Physician and Ex Medical Journal Editor: 8 Ways Covid Masks Are HARMFUL

Billions of people worldwide are terrified of the Wuhan Flu and will do everything they are told to do to avoid catching it, but that’s where the biggest problems come into play. It is theorized that much of the advice about Covid prevention and minimization is fundamentally flawed, and some to the extent that it makes matters worse, endangering the lives of those who follow it and those around those “sheeple” followers.

There are no better examples of this than all those mask wearers seen everywhere, every day. Some folks even wear their masks when they are outside away from other people, or even when alone in their automobile.

Thanks to mass media, vaccine-shilling talking heads, and fake “experts” promoting mask-wearing, billions of people are accomplishing the exact opposite of their goals in warding off Covid – they’re setting themselves up for infection of the worst kind.

Have you experienced the health detriment of wearing a Covid mask for hours on end? People are experiencing nausea, headaches, shortness of breath, blurred vision, compromised hearing, hindered communication abilities, and those are just the symptoms of health detriment that are being “bred” by the masks.

A physician and former medical journal editor is blowing the whistle on the whole mask scam, proving how they add to the chaos of the pandemic, weakening humans, and setting people up for exactly what they’re trying so hard to avoid.

Covid masks are creating and “masking” major health problems that none of the wearers seem to realise:

#1. Masks lower oxygen levels in the blood.

#2. Masks raise carbon dioxide levels in the blood.

#3. Masks trap exhaled viral pathogens thus increasing viral load and severity of disease.

#4. SARS CoV-2 becomes more dangerous when blood oxygen levels decline.

#5. Masks give a false sense of security.

#6. Masks divert exhaled air and pathogenic plumes into the eyes.

#7. Masks are dangerous for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

#8. Cloth masks increase risk of contracting respiratory infections, including Covid.

You can read the complete article HERE.

People are terrified of catching Covid because it attacks the respiratory system, causing lung tissues to swell with fluid. It’s a horrible way to die, yet, the Covid masks can also lead to respiratory infections and ultimately, death. As the masks inhibit air flow in and out of the lungs, people with chronic lung diseases, asthma and COPD are worsening their conditions by wearing masks.

Here’s what most people don’t know. Because masks increase the depth and frequency of breaths, they also increase the likelihood that each breath contains a larger amount of pathogenic virus particles.

This is called an increase of the “viral load” as it contains greater levels of infectious particles, just the opposite of what mask wearers are being told by the CDC, mass media and fraudulent Fauci.

This can also back up the viral particles deeper in the lungs, increasing the severity of Covid infection.

The Covid SCAM industry does not want anyone to realize that masks lower oxygen and nutrient levels in the blood, creating WORSE cases of Covid

Even after just a few minutes of wearing a disease mask, the wearer can suffer a SIGNIFICANT reduction in their blood oxygen level, according to research conducted by 53 surgeons that was published in a medical journal as a Preliminary Report on Surgical Mask Induced Deoxygenation during Major Surgery. The findings suggest that wearing surgical masks for more than just one hour a day can lower arterial oxygen enough to “induce physiologically detrimental effects.”

In fact, two recorded instances of blood oxygen deprivation from masks resulted in tragic consequences where two Chinese boys died of sudden cardiac arrest while wearing masks while running during P.E. classes at school. How?

The heart muscle needs oxygen to function and survive, and the harder it works, the more oxygen it needs. The masks were severely limiting that oxygen flow, blocking air intake and decreasing arterial oxygen.

Check out the diagram below for the main symptoms of carbon dioxide toxicity, and you will better understand why wearing masks to prevent contraction or transmission of Covid is a very bad idea:

It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

Source and reference: NaturalNews.com; NCBI.nlm.nih.gov