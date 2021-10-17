PHE Data Shows Vaccine Effectiveness is -109%: Infection Rate in Vaccinated People in Their 40s Now More Than DOUBLE the Rate in Unvaccinated

Infection rate in vaccinated people in their 40s now more than DOUBLE the rate in unvaccinated, PHE data shows, as vaccine effectiveness hits minus 109%.

by Will Jones

In the latest Vaccine Surveillance report from Public Health England (PHE) the infection rate in double-vaccinated people in their 40s went above 100% higher than in the unvaccinated for the first time, reaching 109%. This translates to an unadjusted vaccine effectiveness of minus 109%.

Vaccine effectiveness continues to drop fast in all over-18s (see chart at top), hitting minus-85% for those in their 50s, minus-88% for those in their 60s and minus-79% for those in their 70s. (For definitions and discussion of limitations see here.)

Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation and death continues to hold up in all age groups, though with some signs of decline, particularly among older people.

There is still nothing from Government sources acknowledging this failure of the vaccines against infection, its implications for policy and analysing what might be behind it.