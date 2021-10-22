bombshell! nih letter proves fauci lied to congress over publicly funded gain of function research at wuhan lab
BOMBSHELL! NIH Letter Proves Fauci Lied to Congress Over Publicly Funded Gain-of-Function Research at Wuhan Lab

A top NIH official admitted in a Wednesday letter that the US-funded so-called “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan, China – and that the US nonprofit which conducted it, EcoHealth Alliance – led by the controversial Peter Daszak, “failed to report” that they had created a chimeric bat coronavirus which could infect humans.

Also read: Dr. Fauci Faces 5 Years In Prison For Lying To Congress About Funding Gain-Of-Function Research At Wuhan Lab.

FOIA: Fauci Bioweapons Funding CONFIRMED.

Thanks to a FOIA request by The Intercept, we now have smoking gun proof that Anthony Fauci directed NIH funding for bioweapons research on SARS-CoV-2 (via “gain-of-function” experiments) under the cover of the Chinese Communist Party.

Reference: FreeWorldNews.tv

