Official Data: Nearly All ‘Covid’ Deaths in August and September Occurred in the Fully Vaccinated

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the United Kingdom has released a new dataset showing that 81 percent of everyone who died in the month of September [and 80% in August] after testing “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was “fully vaccinated” in accordance with government guidelines.

Bombshell update: Johns Hopkins data provides further proof that COVID shots cause the majority of illness and death around the world.

In the U.K. alone during the month of September, some 30,305 people died within 21 days of getting injected for the Chinese Flu. This was an inadvertent admission by the ONS, which had previously told inquiring minds that “they do not hold this information.”

It turns out that they do hold this information, but did not want to make it public because it wrecks the mainstream claim among governments and medical systems that Fauci Flu shots are “safe and effective.”

“The ONS report, used to dupe the public into believing just 1% of fully vaccinated people have died of Covid-19, didn’t include Covid-19 deaths that have and are currently occurring in this extremely strange third wave of Covid-19 deaths,” reported Humans Are Free.

“Strange because Covid-19 deaths have been and still are many times higher than this time last year, despite the fact summer has been on our side, as well as an allegedly 95% effective vaccine.”

One year ago, the number of covid-related deaths pretty much flat-lined. This was before Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump unleashed his rushed-to-market “Operation Warp Speed” injections, for which he is still going around bragging are one of his greatest “accomplishments.”

This year, however, the world is seeing a massive surge in new “cases” of the Chinese Virus. The numbers are so high that Humans Are Free reported that this is something “you would expect to see in the middle of winter with a 95% effective vaccine.”

Winter is coming: What will become of the fully vaccinated?

The shots are obviously not 95 percent effective, unless by “effective” they mean that these injections are injuring and killing most of the people who take them. Perhaps this is the real goal of the plandemic, which was obviously never about “saving lives” of “flattening the curve” – unless human beings are the “curve,” of course.

In that case, the world population really is being flattened at warp speed, and millions remain none the wiser due to their willful ignorance and blind trust in the system to somehow have their best interests in mind.

Not only are the vast majority of all “covid” deaths now occurring among the fully vaccinated, but so are the vast majority of all new “cases.” Pretty much the only people still having trouble with Chinese Germs are those who took the jabs, in other words.

Week after week, hospitals are filling up with fully jabbed people who are getting sick and dying in droves due to their immune systems being wrecked by spike proteins and whatever other poisons are contained within those mystery vials.

This is data that anyone can look at, by the way. Anyone who claims to support “science” is lying to themselves if they continue to believe the likes of Tony Fauci and CNN when it comes to the “new normal” of widespread Chinese Virus vaccination compliance.

“The data clearly shows the jabs do not prevent infection or transmission, and it clearly shows that even in summer and early autumn they are increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death rather than reducing the risk,” reports Humans Are Free, noting that this is all happening in summer when sickness and death should be at a minimum.

“The problem we now face? Winter is just around the corner.”