MSM: ‘Double Jabbed’ Brits Who Have Bad Colds Are Actually Suffering From COVID

Causing yet more confusion, the media is now claiming that “double jabbed” Brits suffering from bad colds are actually infected with COVID-19.

Wait, what?

One of the biggest newspapers in Britain, the Daily Mirror, is now reporting, “Brits suffering from miserable colds could actually be enduring breakthrough cases of Covid-19 without realising, potentially allowing the virus to continue to spread.”

Apparently, people who are reporting suffering the “worst cold ever” are not struggling due to immunity being lowered as a result of social distancing and mask wearing, but because they are actually infected with COVID-19.

The report cites Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid study app, who claims that not enough people are wearing masks.

“If we don’t wake up to the fact these cold-like symptoms could be Covid, we will continue to keep numbers high,” he claimed, apparently upset that Brits have not yet been plunged into yet another lockdown.

The report is bewildering because for one it equates the symptoms of a common cold with COVID. When “conspiracy theorists” say COVID is just the flu, they are vilified, but apparently it’s fine for the media and government experts to make the comparison.

Double-jabbed Brits suffering 'worst colds ever' could have breakthrough Covid https://t.co/DcP5tsCB33 pic.twitter.com/TUJ0Uifyst — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 10, 2021

Secondly, if true, the report yet again underscores that those who are “double jabbed” are still being infected with COVID-19 and suffering debilitating illness, rendering the jab virtually useless.

The likeliest explanation behind the story however is that Brits are being prepared for another lockdown by authorities labeling common cold and flu cases as COVID so they can bump up infection numbers and create more hysteria as we enter the winter.

As we previously highlighted, UK health authorities ludicrously asserted back in February that not a single flu case had been recorded so far in 2021.

This was then seized upon to suggest that mask mandates were to thank for the total disappearance of flu and that mandates on face coverings should be reintroduced.

In reality, as top epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski asserted, the massive drop in influenza cases could be attributed to the fact that many were being falsely counted as COVID-19 cases.

“There may be quite a number of influenza cases included in the ‘presumed COVID-19’ category of people who have COVID-19 symptoms (which Influenza symptoms can be mistaken for), but are not tested for SARS RNA,” Wittkowski told Just the News.

Those patients may “also may have some SARS RNA sitting in their nose while being infected with Influenza, in which case the influenza would be ‘confirmed’ to be COVID-19,” he added.

