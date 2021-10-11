johns hopkins data proof covid shots cause majority of illness and death
CoronavirusDepopulationVaccines

Johns Hopkins Data: Proof COVID Shots Cause Majority of Illness and Death

A savvy UK quantitative data analyst named Joel Smalley recently uploaded a video highlighting data from John Hopkins University showing insane spikes in Covid-19 deaths after countries introduced Covid injections.

johns hopkins data proof covid shots cause majority of illness and death

The data points from dozens of countries shows the same upward trend: as soon as the vaccines got introduced, COVID deaths skyrocketed.

Johns Hopkins data proves COVID shots are causing the majority of illness and death:

COVID-19 deaths around the world, before and after the vaccination programs:

UK Public Health Data: 80% Of Covid-19 Deaths In AUGUST Were Vaccinated People
UK Public Health Data: 81% Of Covid-19 Deaths In SEPTEMBER Were Vaccinated People

Source: InfoWars.com / References: FreeWorldNews.tv; YouTube.com

FDA Warns: Popular Hand Sanitizer May Cause CANCER Previous post

Related Articles

fda warns popular hand sanitizer may cause cancer
CancerCoronavirusHealthcare

FDA Warns: Popular Hand Sanitizer May Cause CANCER

bill gates warns that a next pandemic could be 10 times worse
Bill GatesDepopulation

Bill Gates Warns That a Next Pandemic Could Be 10 Times Worse

scientists warn merck's covid 'super drug' poses serious health risks 'proceed with caution at your own peril'
CoronavirusHealthcare

Scientists Warn Merck’s COVID ‘Super Drug’ Poses Serious Health Risks: ‘Proceed With Caution At Your Own Peril’

california nurse asks county board why vaccines necessary if they don’t work
CoronavirusVaccines

California Nurse Asks County Board Why Vaccines Necessary if They Don’t Work