Johns Hopkins Data: Proof COVID Shots Cause Majority of Illness and Death

A savvy UK quantitative data analyst named Joel Smalley recently uploaded a video highlighting data from John Hopkins University showing insane spikes in Covid-19 deaths after countries introduced Covid injections.

The data points from dozens of countries shows the same upward trend: as soon as the vaccines got introduced, COVID deaths skyrocketed.

Johns Hopkins data proves COVID shots are causing the majority of illness and death:

COVID-19 deaths around the world, before and after the vaccination programs:

UK Public Health Data: 80% Of Covid-19 Deaths In AUGUST Were Vaccinated People

UK Public Health Data: 81% Of Covid-19 Deaths In SEPTEMBER Were Vaccinated People

Source: InfoWars.com / References: FreeWorldNews.tv; YouTube.com