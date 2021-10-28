joe rogan my doctor treated over 200 members of congress with ivermectin
CensorshipCoronavirus

Joe Rogan: My Doctor Treated Over 200 Members of Congress With Ivermectin

This information about Dr. Peirre Korey broke over two weeks ago but is just now beginning to go viral.

The corporate media refuses to touch this story and it is next-level evil that members of Congress were helped by this drug and they have worked hard to suppress this knowledge from the American public.

joe rogan my doctor treated over 200 members of congress with ivermectin

In the following segment, Alex Jones breaks down Joe Rogan’s bombshell info that over 200 members of Congress were treated with ivermectin while at the same time publicly denouncing the live-saving drug and suppressing its availability during the COVID crisis:

Sources: InfoWars.com; FreeWorldNews.tv

AMA Plots to Ban Ivermectin So That More People Die from COVID Previous post

Related Articles

ama plots to ban ivermectin so that more people die from covid
Coronavirus

AMA Plots to Ban Ivermectin So That More People Die from COVID

rand paul blasts lying fauci over 'civilization ending' experiments
CoronavirusInspiration

Rand Paul Blasts Lying Fauci Over ‘Civilization-ending’ Experiments

leaked government report vaccine passports could actually increase spread of covid
CoronavirusImmunity PassportsVaccines

Leaked Government Report: Vaccine Passports Could Actually Increase Spread of COVID

brazilian president bolsonaro reads report connecting covid vaccines to aids
CoronavirusVaccines

CENSORED: Brazilian President Bolsonaro Reads Report Connecting COVID Vaccines to AIDS