Italy: Massive Protests in Trieste Against Government’s COVID Vaccine Mandates

Italians are fed up with their government’s recent mandates requiring employees having to prove that they have taken the COVID vaccine in order to maintain employment. They showed it over the weekend in Trieste.

by Joe Hoft

Thousands of Italians protested in Trieste, Italy, the northern city and seaport. The reason is that these Italians find the government’s mandatory COVID vaccination requirement to maintain employment is tyranny. The protests were at the port.

And the protests moved to the central area of the city.

Here are some short videos. This one shows the police shooting water cannons at that people:

This video shows people in anguish and others praying:

Eventually the police fired what looked like tear gas on the protesters at the port:

Italians are standing up to tyranny in Trieste.

