Is Tiffany Dover Still Alive? CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee Recently Deleted All Mentions of the Nurse Who Passed Out on Live TV After Getting Covid Injection, and Her Social Media Accounts Are Untouched Since the Incident

As far as Chattanooga-based CHI Memorial Hospital is concerned, Tiffany Dover, a nurse who used to work there before she collapsed during a live press conference right after getting early “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no longer exists.

Archived screenshots of one of CHI’s now-deleted tweets about Tiffany Dover reveals a trove of questioning people wanting to know why Tiffany Dover has not come out to reveal herself and reassure the world that she is healthy and safe.

CHI Memorial Hospital’s tweets about Tiffany Dover are now mysteriously missing from Twitter. Suddenly, there is no longer any trace of Tiffany Dover’s existence, or that she ever even worked for the Tennessee hospital in the first place.

Prior to collapsing on live television, Tiffany Dover was very active on social media. She had accounts on both Facebook and Instagram that she used religiously, but those went untouched following the incident. Those accounts are now permanently deleted.

Where is Tiffany Dover?

Someone actually set up a website called WhereIsTiffanyDover.com that hopes to keep this issue at the forefront. Neither CHI nor the local police department in Chattanooga, both of which still claim that there was “no crime” and “no death” involved with Tiffany Dover’s disappearance, should be let off the hook for this disturbing incident that still does not have a valid explanation.

“All it would take is just a 30-second video of her to put this to rest one way or another,” wrote one commenter at National File. “You know she’s dead, and you know what killed her, too.”

According to these videos posted on BitChute (YouTube removed them), Tiffany Dover was listed as deceased by the officials in her home state not long after the incident, but those records have since been deleted as well. What is going on? Why the cover-up? :







CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., can be reached at (423) 495-2525.

