George Soros Backed Radical Dem McAuliffe’s Campaign: ‘Keep Parents Out of Classrooms’

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” – Terry McCauliffe

by Gregory Hoyt

According to reports, signs promoting Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe have been spotted that bear the slogan “Keep Parents Out of Classrooms,” a slogan that clearly alludes to parents in recent months voicing opposition to things like CRT being injected into school curriculums.

In recent months, the topic of infuriated parents attending school board meetings across the country to vent their displeasures over things like CRT being injected into the classrooms has been weaponized by left-leaning proponents.

