how gates, fauci, and schwab hijacked covid 19 to usher in a new world order that will 'build back better'

The Covid-19 crisis is said to be “The Window of Opportunity ” in order to slide in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or as the leaders of many countries repeatedly regurgitate, it is the chance to “Build Back Better” in the Great Reset.

by Patricia Harrity

Klaus Schwab an engineer/economist and also executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in his book The Great Reset, that “because of their inherently disruptive nature, epidemics throughout history have proven to be a force for lasting and often radical change: sparking riots, causing population clashes and military defeats, but also triggering innovations, redrawing national boundaries and often paving the way for revolutions”

Therefore, Klaus Schwab believed that an epidemic would provide that perfect window of opportunity, we should ask ourselves, was this a “Window of Opportunity” that happened by chance?

It seems that Klaus Schwab along with tech billionaire Bill Gates and director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) Anthony Fauci were able to predict that it would occur. Or so it seems due to their partnership in a venture dating back to 2016/17.

Perhaps not, according to Dr Peter Breggin who is author of a new book entitled COVID-19 and the Global Predators. Breggin argues that it was this partnership that created the COVID pandemic to push the deadly vaccines on an unsuspecting public, and usher in a New World Order.

COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS AND INNOVATIONS (CEPI)

This partnership named the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), had created a 65-page business plan created by Bill Gates in 2016, that can be found on Klaus Schwab’s website. This business plan is a plan for the next pandemic and looks to be exactly what is happening in the world now, according to Dr Peter Breggin in his book COVID-19 and the Global Predators. He says that it was as far back as 2010 that Bill Gates pronounced ‘the decade of the vaccine,’ and his partner in the declaration was Anthony Fauci.

Breggin continues that Gates founded the “Decade of Vaccines” project in 2010, he assembled a committee made up of globalists, which included Fauci, to implement a Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP). This was endorsed by the 194 Member States of the World Health Assembly in May 2012 and was to bring the World Health Organisation on board.

Watch Bill Gates Admitting That His $10 Billion Investment In Vaccines Brought Him $200 BILLIONS.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS

By now it comes as no surprise that the leadership was the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI Alliance (also Gates), UNICEF, United States National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (Fauci) and WHO. By 2015 Gates was ready and went on to hold an event that was “in anticipation of a pandemic,” which Breggin says “made it apparent that they were working on creating a pandemic and a deadly vaccine to go along with it”.

By this time Gates et al had their team already primed and ready and prepared and his business plan for CEPI included his expectations to be completed by 2021, this included the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) big government agencies, NIH (National Institutes of Health) and NIAID. Essentially they had everyone, from the research and development, through drug companies, to the governments and World Banks.

THE CREATION OF THE “WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY”

All that was left to do was to make the people fear enough in order to usher the vaccine in and to bring this level of change into society. This has been occurring for the duration of the pandemic using fear appeal, which is persuasive messages attempting to arouse fear in order to divert behaviour due to the threat of harm. A similar technique was used by the Nazis’ in war time Germany who also perfected the techniques of propaganda. A tool also used by our government since early 2020 to create and reinforce fear through control over media, press and the social sphere allowing only their own biased view to be heard while demonising and scapegoating voices of opposition.

A successful game of Simon Says has ensued, with the media in control of the people who act out each and every command no matter how disproportionate or nonsensical those commands are. This they do, due to the fear induced, belief that it is for their own good.

CASES THAT ARE NOT CASES

The UK wide acceptance of rules and measures, such as lockdowns and social distancing was said to prevent National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed, yet, many wards sat empty throughout the summer of 2020. Nevertheless, the data continued pushing the fear of a virus through continually showing huge numbers of so-called ‘cases’.

Cases of course were a result of a positive PCR test that does not distinguish a virus and has an almost 100% false positive rate at the high cycle thresholds that were being used.

Nevertheless, the government used these “cases‘ which were essentially healthy people, or “asymptomatic” and amounted to 80% of the total figures. This also ignored the fact that asymptomatic cases have never in the history of respiratory disease been the driver for spread of infections.

THE CENSORSHIP AND SUPPRESSION OF OPPOSITION

Nevertheless, unscientific policies that were an infringement on our rights continued and experts in the field of medicine providing evidence to show that there was no need for harmful measures and vaccines were suppressed and had their careers threatened.

In a pandemic it could be assumed that any expert contributions would be welcomed, but a loophole in federal legislation termed the “Emergency Use Authorisation” (EUA) empowers government to finance drug companies to create a vaccination. Of course the down side of this means cheaper, effective treatments would not be considered and risk the decade of work, organisation and plans of the globalists. Despite the shocking numbers of adverse reactions, and deaths caused by the vaccines, it is alarming that these oppositional voices are still censored and suppressed.

It should not therefore come as a surprise at who the main suppressors and censors were – the NIH, NIAH, WHO, FDA CDC, Big Tech Companies and a host of other billionaires.

Interestingly, Schwab says that after the Black Death in Medieval Europe, the changes were so diverse and widespread that it led to “the end of an age of submission”, bringing feudalism and serfdom to an end and ushering in the era of Enlightenment. We can only hope that our enlightenment finalises soon and our own age of submission ends.